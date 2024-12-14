Tom Aspinall has revealed exactly what Dana White said to him backstage just minutes after Jon Jones successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall had been in attendance at Madison Square Garden as a back-up fighter, in case either participant pulled out of the main event, but the Brit's services never looked like being required.

Jones delivered a clinical performance against Miocic, closing the show in the third round with a spinning back kick to the body. However, for as much as UFC fans enjoyed seeing 'Bones' in action, what many want to see is a clash between Jones and Aspinall to determine the true number one heavyweight in the promotion.

There's one major stumbling block, though, in that Jones isn't keen on facing Aspinall - arguing that a win over the interim titleholder will do little for his legacy. In reality, the job of convincing Jones to change his point of view is UFC CEO Dana White. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Aspinall shared details of exactly what White said to him after Jones' most recent win - and it's positive news for those who want to see the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history in 2025.

Dana White's 11-Word Message to Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones Fight

The UFC boss believes the fight will be huge

In a meeting that took place immediately after the UFC 309 post-fight press conference had wrapped up, White wasted no time in letting Aspinall know how he felt about the fight with Jones:

"It’s happening. It’s gonna be the biggest fight in UFC history!"

Such excitement shows just how big White believes the fight could be, given that the UFC has promoted some absolutely massive fights in the past. Dana even shot down Aspinall's concerns over Jones pricing himself out of the fight.

"I was expecting Dana to come into the room and that we'd negotiate a little bit, but he just came and told me it was happening. I don't know if Jon Jones has agreed. Nobody knows what Jon Jones is doing, not even the UFC!"

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 14/12/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has never been past the second round in his MMA career.

Ultimately, Aspinall expects the company to pay Jones a career-high sum for the fight, although he doesn't know what he'll make himself. "I don’t really care about money at this point”, the fighter said confidently. “I mean obviously I’ve got a family so I want to make as much money as I can, but to me what’s more important is unifying belts”.

Aspinall's view of the situation is completely the opposite of Jones' - with the American stating that he'd happily give up his UFC heavyweight title if the company tried to force him into fighting the Brit. It appears that the task of making the biggest UFC fight of 2025 will fall squarely on the shoulders of Dana White - and the boss seems determined to get Jones and Aspinall in the Octagon in the new year.