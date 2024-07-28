Highlights Tom Aspinall successfully defended his interim heavyweight title with a jaw-dropping win over Curtis Blaydes.

The win undoubtedly sets him up with a fight against either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic in 2025.

Aspinall proved once again why he's one of the best heavyweights in the world as he eyes undisputed glory.

Tom Aspinall successfully defended his interim heavyweight title with a devastating first-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in Manchester at UFC 304.

With the heavyweight division currently up in limbo, many would argue that Aspinall is, without a doubt, the best in the division right now.

Heading into fight week, there were a lot of talks regarding the state of the 265-pound weight class. However, Dana White appeared to clear up any confusion and revealed that the victor will face the winner of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic - with the blockbuster showdown likely to take place at the end of the year.

Following one of the biggest wins of his career, Aspinall will no doubt be cageside for the bout and will be chomping at the bit to face either of MMA's biggest stars.

After suffering a brutal knee injury in the first showdown with Blaydes two years ago in London, it's been a long journey back to the top of the sport for the British heavyweight superstar.

The win over 'Razor' is a testament to Aspinall and how hard he's willing to work as he chases his dream of becoming an undisputed champion in the UFC.

Aspinall Proved Why He's the Best in the Division

A fight with Jon Jones would be career-defining for the Brit

It was tense and nervy, as is usually the case before a major title fight. From the opening bell, both men came out orthodox. As expected, the contest lasted a little longer than the first outing two years ago.

Aspinall was quick to press forward and close the distance before eating a straight shot on the way to getting a body lock - briefly holding the American challenger against the cage.

The pair then opted out and moved into space, with Blaydes landing another straight shot as 'Razor' was attempting to assert his dominance.

However, Aspinall quickly landed a left hand, following it up with a devastating right which tagged Blaydes hard - who quickly dropped.

The interim champion was quick to chase Blaydes to the canvas, flattening his opponent out before landing brutal punches on the American - who was facedown.

The challenger took too much damage, and wasn't defending before the referee eventually waved off the fight - despite protest from 'Razor.'

Aspinall's devastating performance in his hometown ensured that the interim heavyweight championship title remained in England.

Aspinall's Message to Jon Jones

It's clear the interim champion is desperate for the fight

Following one of the biggest victories of his career, it's hard to deny Aspinall, who stole the show once again with a dazzling performance.

With Jones likely to fight Miocic towards the back end of the year, it's evident that the interim champion is hoping 'Bones' comes away unscathed from the showdown.

Speaking to UFC legend Daniel Cormier after his win over Blaydes, Aspinall had a message for the former light-heavyweight king. “I have nothing against you personally. I just think I’m better than you and will win in a fight.”

While a historic bout with the American is on his mind, tonight belonged to Manchester's finest, who showed not only is he the best finisher in the promotion, but one of the best pound-for-pound stars in the UFC.