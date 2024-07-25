Highlights Tom Aspinall playfully poked fun at Paddy Pimblett's presence during the UFC 304 media day, bringing humor to the proceedings.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have joined in on the banter, joking about Pimblett's excessive use of cologne in the past.

Pimblett looks to maintain his unbeaten UFC record against King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester this Saturday.

Attending yesterday’s media day ahead of UFC 304, Tom Aspinall savagely let the world know his thoughts about Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett - in a less than conventional way.

The interim heavyweight champion is set to defend his title against American Curtis Blaydes in his trip to the Octagon - the same opponent he faced in his last title-deciding fight back in 2022. That fight lasted just 15 seconds after the Brit suffered a horror knee injury resulting in tearing his MCL and meniscus, and damaging his ACL. After over a year of recovery, Aspinall is back to claim the win in the highly-anticipated rematch.

Tom Aspinall Poking Fun at Paddy Pimblett

Taking his place in the hot seat, UFC branded microphone in hand, Aspinall flipped the script by asking journalists, “Who sat here last?”, in reference to who had spoken to them prior, before being told it was Pimblett.

“Smells a bit strange over here. What’s going on?” he said while laughing lightly. “Must be you guys,” he added through a much stronger laugh.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to give their opinions on Aspinall’s comment - some taking it more serious than others.

“To be fair, he looks like he stinks,” said one of the top comments. Others joked about the previously viral clip of Pimblett putting on aftershave in excessive amounts.

“There is a clip of Paddy putting on cologne, and he sprays like half the bottle. That’s probably why lmao,” one fan said, with another adding: “Bro rubbed an entire bottle of cologne on himself in an embedded episode before.”

“Paddy smells Baddy,” another poked fun at the fighter’s well-known nickname. Many others, however, appreciated the joking nature of what Aspinall had said. “Typical UK banter, mate lmao,” a third fan said. “Bro, Aspinall is becoming one of my favourites of the new gen,” another concluded.

UFC 304

Pimblett, who will also feature at this Saturday’s UFC 304 event in Manchester, England, is facing experienced American, Bobby Green - who recently legally changed his name to ‘King Green’, in a lightweight bout.

Given Green is ranked 15th in the lightweight division, Pimblett will hope home advantage helps him maintain his unbeaten record in the UFC. A win will see the currently un-ranked fighter claim his most prestigious win to date.

Fans will be pleased to see the 29-year-old make his first appearance of 2024 in the Octagon, despite it being revealed earlier this week that the Liverpudlian nearly withdrew from the event due to mental health reasons.

Fans will need to stock up on an energy drink or two this weekend; those watching in the UK will be subject to an early wake-up call with the preliminary event kicking off at 11pm (BST), followed by an expected time of 3am for the main card in order to cater for TNT Sport’s American PPV audiences.