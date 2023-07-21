Tom Aspinall is set to return to the octagon at UFC London this weekend as he continues his heavyweight title chase, but he has teased a surprise future in boxing.

Aspinall suffered a nasty knee ligament injury last year during his showdown with Curtis Blaydes in London, which saw him forced to be handed his first defeat.

Now the British star is looking to bounce back at the O2 arena this weekend as he headlines the event in a clash with Marcin Tybura.

A win for Aspinall will continue his chase for the UFC heavyweight title, but if he does eventually capture the crown his focus could switch to the squared circle.

Tom Aspinall could earn Jon Jones fight

UFC heavyweight Aspinall will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend against tenth ranked contender Tybura.

The Briton currently sits in fifth and will be looking in an upwards trajectory to try and push for a title challenge, given Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic will have fought Jones by the end of the year.

'Bones' is considering retiring after his upcoming defence against Miocic, but could likely be convinced if a big fight is presented to him by the promotion.

Aspinall will be hoping that he is the man to persuade him to stay with the promotion, with Dana White having already teased the clash.

It is likely that he may be able to leapfrog Sergei Pavolvich given his heightened star power,

The British star remarked of the fight to GIVEMESPORT.COM: "If I'm not trying to fight Jon Jones then what the f*** am I doing?

"I honestly think that I have what it takes to beat him, I think my style matches up really well with his and that is my goal."

Tom Aspinall could target boxing fight

Aspinall has shown his significant striking skills throughout his stint in the heavyweight division, and has even made an appearance in the boxing ring already.

His one and only professional fight in the squared circle came in 2017 in a KO win over Tamas Bajzath in Manchester.

However, his boxing experience far eclipses many who have made the switch across to the squared circle including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.

The British star is still early on in his UFC career reaching aged 30 with many prime years left under his belt, but a lucrative switch could be on the cards.

And the British heavyweight has since suggested that he would consider it in the future after his main quest of capturing the UFC title is completed.

"I feel like a lot of MMA fighters feel like they can just jump over," Aspinall told GIVEMESPORT.COM ahead of UFC London.

"But as someone with boxing experience and high-level sparring, I think it takes time to get anywhere near them guys level.

"On the other hand, I think I have more chance than any other MMA fighter because of my experience. I would definitely love to pursue that at some point in my career.

"But right now I am shooting for that UFC heavyweight title."