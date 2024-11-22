British MMA slugger Tom Aspinall has named the four mixed martial artists he most likes to watch, and there's no room for his UFC heavyweight rival Jon Jones.

The two big men are on a possible collision course because Aspinall, as the UFC interim title-holder, as a natural claim to be the No.1 contender in the division which Jones is currently the champion of. In his two heavyweight fights since moving up from a light heavyweight division he dominated for more than a decade, Jones iced Cyril Gane in a single round, and finished Stipe Miocic with a brutal spinning back kick to the body that left Miocic with nasty injuries after their UFC 309 headliner Saturday, the 16th of November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When it comes to pleasure, rather than business, there are other fighters who Aspinall prefers to watch over Jones.

Tom Aspinall's Favorite MMA Fighters

British fan favorite names Alex Pereira, among others

Close

You only need to see the reception Aspinall received at Madison Square Garden to see just how many MMA fans support him, his rise, and his right to challenge Jones. He even talks like a fan, too. "I'm a big MMA fan," he said on his official YouTube channel recently, when answering a question about who his favorite fighters are to watch, when he's not fighting.

"Alex Pereira is one of my favorites to watch because he's so exciting. He brings the heat a lot of the time."

"I'm a big Ilia Topuria fan," Aspinall added. "I'm a big Alexander Volkanovski fan."

Before finishing, Aspinall ensured to not leave off another favorite of his.

"And, of course, Islam Makhachev — I absolutely love his style."

"I watch any MMA, really," said Aspinall. "I'm a fan of everybody. But those are the top three or four guys I'm interested in."

Watch the segment here:

Aspinall is a key player in the rise of British MMA since the retirement of the UFC's first champion Michael Bisping.

Since 'The Count' won a UFC title, Britain has also seen Leon Edwards win and defend the UFC welterweight championship, and Aspinall earn the interim title at heavyweight.

Tom Aspinall's Professional MMA Record (as of 22.11.24) 18 Fights 15 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 12 1 By Submission 3 1 By Decision 0 0 By Disqualification 0 1

Should Aspinall fight Jones, though, and defeat him, it would be, by far, the most significant fight and victory a British MMA fighter has ever had.

Though Jones appeared reluctant to fight Aspinall throughout the build-up to his bout with Miocic, UFC boss Dana White told reporters that Aspinall has the right to fight him. "There's no doubt that Tom Aspinall is a bad boy," said White.

He said that he believed Jones would take the fight. "Really, we're going to have to work it out with Jon," White said. "But Jon Jones is a guy who loves to prove to everybody that they're wrong, too."