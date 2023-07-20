Tom Aspinall will return this weekend at UFC London against Marcin Tybura, and the pressure will be on as he gets linked with champion Jon Jones.

Aspinall was making a superb rise towards the summit of the UFC heavyweight division but was halted in his tracks, after suffering a horror knee injury just seconds into his last appearance against Curtis Blaydes.

The British star has since been in recovery and will now compete in his next fight against Tybura as he looks to make a new surge up the rankings.

He currently sits in fifth behind the likes of Stipe Miocic and Sergei Pavlovich, but could be thrust into a surprise title fight if he is to pick up a win.

Tom Aspinall's return on UFC London bill

Aspinall went through a long and arduous journey to return to fitness, but he is now ready again to step up after suffering his maiden defeat since signing with the UFC.

He will take confidence from the fact that his opponent is ranked below him in tenth, and he is set to be roared on by a raucous crowd in the British capital.

Excitement will be building in his camp given the re-emergence of the heavyweight division in the UFC, which could see him pushed into further big fights including against Cyril Gane.

It could be potentially boosted by the future return of Francis Ngannou if he elects to make a comeback after pursuing his time in the boxing ring and the PFL.

Dana White teases Tom Aspinall title shot

It is a big opportunity for Aspinall to impress this weekend and secure a potential title clash in front of his home faithful.

Jones is currently pondering retirement after his upcoming title defence against Stipe Miocic, and it will likely have to be a monumental battle to keep him in the division.

'Bones' has never been officially defeated in the cage and has a remarkable record which makes him arguably the greatest to ever grace the UFC.

And UFC kingpin White has suggested Aspinall's name would be in the spotlight forever if he was able to pull off a victory in a title clash.

"The heavyweight division is super exciting right now," he said in an interview with TNT Sports.

WATCH: Dana White teases big title fight

"You got Jon Jones as the champion, so obviously a win for [Aspinall] is big. Imagine if we could end up with an England vs. Jon Jones fight.

"You have big guys that have knockout power, guys with ground game. And then you got Jon Jones, who is the greatest of all time, so it's a good time for the heavyweights."

Tom Aspinall sets out Jon Jones plan

Aspinall himself is a confident fighter and has the prime years of his career to come at the age of 30.

And despite Jones' fearsome reputation, the leading contender has confidence that he would be able to prevail if he is put at the highest level.

"If I'm not trying to fight Jon Jones then what the f*** am I doing," Aspinall said in an exclusive chat with GIVEMESPORT.COM.

"I honestly think that I have what it takes to beat him, I think my style matches up really well with his and that is my goal.

"One of the best of all-time is in my weight division now and if that doesn't motivate me what else will? Me potentially having the chance is so motivating.

"If you don't want to talk like that then they don't have any ambition. I want to be UFC heavyweight champion of the world, and of course I want to beat arguably the best of all-time."