One of the MMA world's most respected coaches, Firas Zahabi, best known for guiding and shaping Georges St. Pierre's legendary UFC career, holds heavyweight slugger Tom Aspinall in the highest regard, and believes the Brit has already established himself as the best of all time in that division.

The comments may be seen as controversial considering Stipe Miocic, Fedor Emilianenko, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Cain Velasquez, and Fabricio Werdum are in and around that conversation themselves, while Aspinall is still 31 years old and arguably yet to compete in his most significant fights.

But Zahabi believes Aspinall has all the potential in the world to keep on doing what he's been doing in MMA already — eviscerating people with ease, and maintaining his hot, finishing streak. He even believes Aspinall is the one to beat Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall Finishes Jon Jones

That's according to Firas Zahabi, who tips Aspinall to secure one of MMA's best ever wins

Close

What Zahabi said regarding Aspinall and Jones, according to the Tristar Gym YouTube channel:

"I think he could be the man who beats Jon Jones and finishes him."

Since 31-year-old Aspinall burst onto the UFC scene in 2020, he's defeated the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Serghei Spivac, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich, and Curtis Blaydes in quick and brutal fashion. For Zahabi, that kind of run will only continue.

"I don’t think anybody can last more than two rounds with Aspinall," he said. "Nobody in the world. Now, pound-for-pound? That would be a different story. But the fact that he’s the biggest, strongest guy in the world at heavyweight, I don’t think anybody can beat him."

"A lot of people say Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time, no he’s not! He was the greatest heavyweight of all time, then Francis Ngannou dethroned him, and Ngannou proved to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Now in my mind, unofficially, of course, it’s Tom Aspinall, the greatest heavyweight of all time."

He then made his official prediction if Jones ever did fight Aspinall: "[It's] very possible [Jones] gets his lights put out."

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 24/11/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

It remains unclear if Jones and Aspinall will ever fight, even though one is the UFC's heavyweight champion and another is the interim title holder, which usually is a situation that sees a fight between the two champions fast-tracked, so the belts in that weight class can be unified, and a champion can become undisputed. Jones has given little away to indicate he would fight Aspinall, but the tide has been turning of late, as there is such great fan demand and pressure for this fight to materialize.