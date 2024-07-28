Highlights Tom Aspinall defeated Curtis Blaydes in style at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, ending the fight in the very first round.

New angles of the finish show that the Brit didn't even land his second punch, meaning it was just a jab that knocked down the American.

Aspinall now has his eyes on Jon Jones to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

UFC 304 featured two title bouts in Manchester, England, on the 27th of July, with two hometown fighters taking to the cage, but having differing outcomes. The interim heavyweight title fight was between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, whereas the welterweight bout was between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

The Edwards-Muhammad fight went the distance as both the fighters slugged it out for five rounds, ending in a unanimous decision victory for the challenger. However, the fight between the two heavyweights took a different course. Aspinall finished Blaydes in one minute of the first round via TKO to retain his title.

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

The fight was a rematch between two of the best fighters in their weight class. Their first battle ended with Aspinall bowing out due to a freak knee injury at UFC London in July 2022. Since then, though, the British fighter won the belt against Sergei Pavlovich and hasn't looked back since. Both the fighters came into the contest with great momentum. Aspinall had a record of 14-3 before the fight, with 11 knockouts and three submissions. With an 18-4 record going into the bout himself, Blaydes had already defeated opponents like Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Mark Hunt, to mention a few.

Related Official Judges' Scorecards for Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad The official judges' scorecards for UFC 304's main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have been released.

It was one of the most anticipated rematches in recent times, but the bout ended with a left-handed Aspinall jab just a minute into the fight. Although the Brit followed his jab with a hard right hand, the punch did not connect at all as slow motion footage revealed the exact exchange that took place. The jab was enough to send Blaydes crashing to the canvas and once he fell, Aspinall quickly followed up with huge blows. Fans were left shellshocked after realising the power behind Aspinall's jab.

Aspinall Turns Attention to Jon Jones

Aspinall gave Blaydes his respect after the fight during his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, saying: "I just want to say a massive congratulations and respect to Curtis, what a human being this guy is. I had nothing against him personally, but we needed to put that one to bed. We know it was a freak accident, and now I have got my revenge. Thank God."

He also took the opportunity to call out one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones, in hopes of a title fight somewhere down the line. "I just spoke to the boss man, and who wants to see Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones?" the British fighter said. "I have nothing against you personally, but I just think I'm better than you. I just know that I could beat you in a fight."

UFC President Dana White is determined to see "Bones" take on former two-time champion Stipe Miocic in the Octagon before Aspinall fights the winner of that contest. Therefore, the Brit will have to wait to unify his 265-pound title against the American.