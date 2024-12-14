Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has long campaigned for the chance to unify the division against full titleholder Jon Jones. UFC CEO Dana White is reportedly on board with the fight too, recently telling the Brit about how big he believes the fight will be.

A two-division world champion, who has rarely looked in trouble inside the Octagon, many believe that Jones is the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport. Among those to hail 'Bones' the GOAT is Dana himself.

However, during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Aspinall explained why he refuses to acknowledge the American as the best ever, despite his impressive list of accomplishments.

Tom Aspinall Reveals Why Jon Jones Doesn't Belong in the GOAT Debate

The Brit believes Jones' past 'rules him out'

When asked about Jones, Aspinall was initially particularly complimentary of his rival. "Let me first start by saying Jon is absolutely elite. And I completely agree with the notion that he's one of the best fighters ever." Tom's praise didn't continue, though.

"The way that I look at it is, he has failed a couple of drug tests. To me, that rules you out of being the best of all time. For me personally, yeah. If you're on PEDs (performance enhancing drugs) and your opponent isn't, that's absolutely cheating, in my book - unless you're both allowed to do it!"

Jones' first failure for PEDs came during the week of UFC 200 in July 2016, where he had been due to headline the card against Daniel Cormier. He was pulled from the fight and hit with a one-year suspension.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 14/12/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Once that ban had been served, he returned to the Octagon to defeat Cormier at UFC 214 in July 2017, although the win was overturned to a no contest after Jones once again failed a drugs test. A further 15-month suspension followed.

Curiously, when asked about his own attitude to PEDs, Aspinall admitted that he would 'absolutely' take them in the future, but only after his MMA career is over:

"When I retire I will [take PEDs] yeah, absolutely, to keep my body healthy. Your body stops producing testosterone after a while. To be a healthy older gentleman, I'll probably do some kind of testosterone replacement therapy. But I think when you fight in MMA, you absolutely shouldn't be using PEDs."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall's last six UFC fights have all ended in the first round (five wins, one loss).

Before he contemplates retirement, though, Aspinall still has a number of goals to achieve inside the cage - with the first being to unify the heavyweight division. While Jones appears lukewarm on the idea of fighting Aspinall, Dana White is a huge fan of the potential bout and has declared that he will pull out all the stops to make it happen in 2025.