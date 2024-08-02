Highlights A heavyweight superfight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones has been simulated on the popular video game UFC 5.

The pair look destined to fight in real life, with many wondering how the bout would play out.

The ending of the simulated fight between the pair will leave fans blown away.

A UFC superfight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones has been simulated on UFC 5, with the ending set to leave hardcore fans stunned.

The British superstar put on an absolute clinic in front of his home fans, knocking out Blaydes in 60 seconds at the Co-op Live last weekend.

Aspinall dropped the challenger with a sharp one-two combination before finishing the fight with ground strikes. Speaking after the fight, the Brit said: "Hello Jon (Jones), I have nothing against you, but I just think I'm better than you and I can beat you in a fight. I'm coming for you."

Heading into fight week, there was a lot of talk regarding the state of the 265-pound weight class. However, UFC chief Dana White appeared to clear up any confusion and revealed that the victor would face the winner of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic - with the blockbuster showdown likely to take place at the end of the year.

With fans wondering how a potential fight between the pair would play out, a YouTube channel has done just that, simulating a fight between the two MMA stars.

Video: Simulation of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

It's a close showdown until the ending

The popular video game, UFC 5, has predicted that Jones - the heavyweight champion - will reign supreme and submit Aspinall in the second round. The footage was uploaded to Boxing Fight Simulations' official YouTube channel, with the bout beginning in brutal fashion.

'Bones' refused to touch gloves with Aspinall before the pair began throwing for the bleachers. The challenger then dropped the champion with a right hand to the body before immediately getting back to his feet.

Aspinall was the aggressor early, constantly pressing forward and keeping Jones guessing while landing some sharp strikes. Just 40 seconds in, despite 'Bones' being known for his exceptional takedown defence, the challenger took him down with ease and was on top for a brief spell - before the American was able to reverse the position.

Despite being on top and in a good position, Jones opted to let Aspinall get back to his feet. The champion had a lot of success with the kicks before one landed flush and briefly dropped the Brit. The back end of a closely fought opening round saw the pair scrambling on the canvas without doing much damage.

Round two started the same as the first, with both men striking early doors. Just under a minute in, Aspinall made the mistake of shooting a takedown.

Jones was quickly able to reverse the position and nearly pulled off an armbar submission. Despite failing with the attempt, the champion remained on top and was closing in on a finish.

After managing to get himself in side control, Jones was able to lock in a tight choke in which there was no return for Aspinall. The Brit tapped, and the fight was waved off just over three minutes into the second round - handing 'Bones' the victory.

Aspinall Believes he's the Best Heavyweight on the Planet

The Brit has sent a strong warning to the all-time great

After recovering from the first encounter with Blaydes, Aspinall went on to beat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight belt in November, before turning his attention to "unfinished business" with 'Razor.'

The win will now earn him a crack at the undisputed title. Following his short message to Jones after the fight, Aspinall then took to social media and issued a strong warning to the former light-heavyweight king.

"I'm the best heavyweight in the world. Prove me wrong, Jon,'' said Aspinall. "If you think you are, prove me wrong. Simple. Nothing personal.

"I ain't hating on nobody. I'm the best heavyweight in the world. If you think you are, let's settle it. Simple as that."