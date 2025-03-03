UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed details of his latest conversation with the promotion regarding the ongoing negotiations for him to fight full titleholder Jon Jones later this year. UFC CEO Dana White has gone on record as calling the bout the biggest in UFC history. However, he'd also likely admit that it has been among the most difficult to put together.

Britain's Aspinall hasn't fought since last July, when he avenged his only Octagon loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Since then, he has been chasing a showdown with Jones, who knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

Despite the UFC's repeated assurances that the fight will take place this year, Aspinall is still in the dark about a planned date. Naturally, with fans around the world clamouring to see the fight, Aspinall can't go far without being asked what the latest is on the blockbuster heavyweight showdown.