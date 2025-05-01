Despite the UFC 318 main event of Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier for the BMF title being announced last week, it is still unknown as to which fight will main event UFC 317, which is the UFC's event which is being held on International Fight Week. It was rumoured for a while that Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight title was going to be the headliner, but that is not the case, and even though it was reported by Spanish media last week that Ilia Topuria would headline UFC 317, the main event of the card still seems up in the air.

Now that we know du Plessis vs Chimaev isn't happening, it now seems clear that one of Islam Makhachev or Topuria will headline the event, whether it be against each other is still yet to be confirmed. Despite the MMA community being under the impression that the UFC 317 main event will more than likely feature one, if not both, of Makhachev and Topuria, UFC expert Din Thomas has tipped the event to be headlined by a completely different fight which hasn't been talked about, and it may upset a lot of MMA fans.

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane Tipped for UFC 317 Main Event

Din Thomas believes the UFC will "convince" Aspinall to face the Frenchman