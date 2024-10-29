UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall gave his thoughts and desires on what opponents may be next for him in the UFC, when speaking to SafestCasinoSites on behalf of GIVEMESPORT.

The English fighter boasts an 8-1 record in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2020 and has been beaten only once, when he injured his knee against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. Since then, Aspinall has bounced back in emphatic fashion as he slaughtered Sergei Pavlovich in the first round via knockout, before amending that previous loss by finishing Curtis Blaydes in the first round, too. Aspinall does not have an immediate fight booked, but talked to us about what could be next.

A Lengthy Fighting Career Not in Aspinall's Sights

'I want to leave this sport healthy and rich,' he said

When asked about the future of his career, Aspinall showed clarity and confidence in his response. "I think for me, it's just about big fights. I'm after the fights that give me the most glory and the most money."

The interim heavyweight champion then went on to explain that a lengthy fighting career was not appealing to him, prioritising as much success in as little time as possible. "I am not going to be one of those guys who is fighting until I'm 42, 43 years old, like Stipe Miocic. I'm not interested in it. I'm interested in making as much money, getting as much glory as I can in a short amount of time, and then going and doing something else with my life."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: 73% of Tom Aspinall's MMA wins have come by way of knockout

The Englishman also acknowledged the danger of the sport of MMA. Fighting in the UFC division that sees the most knockouts, Aspinall is prioritising his health over a high number of fights. "This is a dangerous sport, I've been in there (the Octagon) plenty of times as it is. I don't want to roll the dice too many times. I’ve seen a lot of guys go on too long and chase that glory one time too many... And then, like I say, I want to leave this sport healthy and rich."

Two Current Champions in Aspinall's Sights

'I just want the big fights'