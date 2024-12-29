With another year of exciting UFC action about to kick off, many fight fans and pundits are making their voices heard about who they reckon will hold championship gold aloft inside the Octagon in 2025.

One of those is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. He is set for a big year himself, with talks in place for a massive bout between himself and Jon 'Bones' Jones to see who is the true king of the heavyweight division.

In a recent TNT Sports interview, Aspinall shared his thoughts on who will either remain champions or claim titles in the New Year.

Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja

Starting with the flyweight division, Aspinall confidently predicted that Alexandre Pantoja would still hold the belt in 2025. The Brazilian fighter last fought at UFC 310, beating Kai Asakura via second-round stoppage. 'The Cannibal' is carrying a seven-fight win streak heading into the new year. There is a lack of credible challengers on the horizon for Pantoja, and it seems he will have a tonne of fighters he has already beaten looking for revenge, including Brandon Royval, Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Manel Kape.

The Englishman did, however, surprisingly claim: “I would have chosen Muhammad Mokaev, but he’s gone.”

Mokaev, of course, was undefeated and expected to fight for the UFC’s flyweight crown soon, before he was unceremoniously fired by Dana White and co. earlier this year. This is why Aspinall went with the reigning champ to retain his flyweight title by the end of 2025. “So Pantoja, I would say. I’d say he will still be there this time next year."

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili

When it came to the bantamweight division, Aspinall discussed the upcoming UFC 311 bout, where Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov in mid-January. Although uncertain at first, Aspinall ultimately backed Dvalishvili to retain the championship. Dvalishvili, known as 'The Machine', will be defending an 11-match winning streak in this bout. He beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 to become the top bantamweight. One man with a keen eye on the Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov clash will be Deiveson Figueiredo, who wants a shot at the winner, despite losing to Petr Yan in November. For the bantamweight title, Aspinall sees Dvalishvili getting through Nurmagomedov and keeping his title by the end of 2025. “I mean it’d be between Merab and Umar, I think, next year. I don’t know, this is an interesting fight, but I would back Merab, I think."

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria

Aspinall has confidently claimed that Topuria will remain atop of the featherweight division, having been the first Georgian to claim a UFC championship (Dvalishvili was the second). Back in October, Topuria defeated Max Holloway in the headline bout of UFC 308. After that fight, Dana White stated that Alexander Volkanovski was next in line for a shot at the champion. He lost to Topuria in February and hasn't fought since, yet White remains a big fan of his work.

“Featherweight, I’d say Lerone Murphy will be getting up there this time next year, but I still don’t think he’ll win a title just yet. I think that’ll be probably the year after… I think Ilia Topuria will still be champion this time next year,” Aspinall said.

'El Matador' is currently undefeated, sitting on a record of 16-0-0, and he has expressed interest in a move up to the lightweight division in the past. If Holloway couldn't beat him, and if Volkanovski doesn't, then who possibly could?

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev

Aspinall was similarly confident about Makhachev continuing to be the ruler of the lightweight division. He is next in action at UFC 311, where he takes on Arman Tsarukyan in California. He has the ability to hold onto the title as long as he wants to. He has only tasted defeat once in his professional career, in his second fight back in 2015 against Adriano Martins. Since then, he has risen up the ranks, and claimed the lightweight title at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira. His sambo style of fighting is hard to deal with and, unlike most fighters, he keeps his trash talking simple, yet effective.

For the UFC’s most competitive division, lightweight, Tom Aspinall was confident that Makhachev would continue his dominant run at least until the end of next year, stating: “Islam’s going to be the champion again next year."

Welterweight

Belal Muhammad

'Remember The Name' was due to fight at UFC 310, and was willing to do whatever it took to do so. Unfortunately, a bone infection in his foot got the better of him, and he was forced to pull out of a scheduled fight with Shavkat Rakhomov, and Ian Machado Garry stepped in. The Chicago-native is on a 10-fight win streak, and once he gets the all-clear, he will be looking to claim his place back at the top of the division, which likely means taking on, and defeating, Rakhomov, who defeated Garry at UFC 310.

“I think Belal’s massively underrated and I think he’s still going to be the champion next year,” Aspinall said.

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev

While many fight fans are looking forward to the clash early this year between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis, Aspinall believes it would be foolish to look past Chimaev as to who is the king of the middleweights.

“I’ve picked against Dricus so many times, and I’m not going to do it again, but I think to say that Khamzat Chimaev is not going to be a champion this time next year is just silly. So I’m going to say Khamzat,” Aspinall said.

Chimaev is undefeated at 14-0-0, and he combines his MMA style with a freestyle wrestling skill set, having been a three-time Swedish national champion in the discipline. He will have a keen eye on the UFC 312 bout between Du Plessis and Strickland and will likely face the winner of that. These two had a bloody war at UFC 297, and this one could go the same way.

Light heavyweight

Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev

As far as the light heavyweight title was concerned, Aspinall wasn’t sure. After all, champion Alex Pereira would probably have no choice but to fight #1 ranked Magomed Ankalaev next year. The Dagestani, although a striker who can also wrestle, is a stylistic nightmare for the pure striker Pereira. This is why Aspinall couldn’t pick between the two and felt either Pereira or Ankalaev would lead the 205lbs division by the end of 2025.

“I think Alex Pereira. I don’t know. I think he’s got a tough fight with Magomed Ankalaev. I think that’s a really tough fight. So I don’t know in that one. I’m going to be on the fence. It’s going to be one of them two."

Heavyweight

Tom Aspinall