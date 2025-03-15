Tom Aspinall has appeared in a social media video ranking fellow UFC fighters out of 10, including the likes of Alex Pereira and fierce rival Jon Jones.

The Wigan heavyweight is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the UFC right now, and it is even claimed by some that he is the greatest heavyweight of all time. Aspinall, 31, is currently ranked at number 10 in the pound-for-pound rankings and boasts an impressive record of 15-3-0, with his eyes firmly set on a unification fight with Jones.

Currently, Aspinall holds the interim heavyweight championship after stepping in for Jones, who suffered a pectoral injury in October 2023. With just 17 days' notice, he knocked out Russian fighter Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023 to become the UK's third UFC champion. He then successfully defended his title in July 2024, defeating Curtis Blaydes inside the first round.

Tom Aspinall Ranks Fellow Fighters Out of 10

No one received a perfect 10, but two fighters got a 9.5

In an appearance on the social media page, Championship Rounds, Aspinall was given the names of 10 fighters and was tasked with ranking them on their ability out of 10. Lowest on the list was American fighter Michael Chandler, who the interim champion gave a seven out of 10. Chandler has a record of 23-9-0 and has lost four of his last five fights. His most recent loss came against Charles Oliveira, who won via unanimous decision in the fifth round in November.

Jiri Prochazka, Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkov, and Jamahal Hill were all rated 8.5, while Alex Volkanovski and Alex Pereira were given an admirable rating of 9 out of 10.

Tom Aspinall's ranking of 10 fellow UFC fighters Fighter Score out of 10 Jiri Prochazka 8.5 Alex Volkanovski 9 Michael Chandler 7 Alex Pereira 9 Dricus du Plessis 9.5 Sean Strickland 8.5 Ciryl Gane 8 Alexander Volkov 8.5 Jamahal Hill 8.5 Jon Jones 9.5

While nobody achieved a perfect score from the interim champion, two fighters did come close and were scored 9.5 out of 10. Current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis was one of these. The South African was crowned champion in January 2024 following a victory against Sean Strickland and successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya before defeating Strickland again in a rematch last month.