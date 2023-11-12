Highlights Tom Aspinall achieved his dream of becoming the interim UFC Heavyweight champion at UFC 295, with a brilliant performance against Sergei Pavlovich.

Despite not being scheduled to fight on the card, Aspinall stepped in as a replacement and showcased his skills with a knockout victory in just 17 days' notice.

Aspinall's post-fight interview highlighted his desire to fight Jon Jones, one of the greatest MMA fighters, and solidify his legacy, showcasing his determination and ambition.

Tom Aspinall achieved one of his biggest dreams last night at Madison Square Garden, securing the interim Heavyweight championship against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. And after the fight, he was alerted to a Tweet from current Heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and his response was absolutely brilliant.

The 30-year-old had not been slated to fight on the card, with Jones set to take on former champion Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight strap in the main event. However, following a nasty injury which saw Jones tear the pectoral tendon off the bone, the bout was called off, with the challenger also withdrawing from the event.

Aspinall wins UFC gold in stunning fashion

In the absence of the pair, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira’s fight for the Light Heavyweight belt was elevated to main event status. Dana White then confirmed that Pavlovich, on standby for the main event in case of an injury, would face Aspinall in the co-main event instead.

Pavlovich was certainly the toughest challenge yet for the UFC’s rising star, with 18 wins, one loss, and 15 knockouts to his name. However, Aspinall was not fazed by the Russian, and instead put in a spectacular showing on just 17 days’ notice.

With the opening minute of the fight in the book, the Brit landed a right hand to the head, with Pavlovich’s legs turning to jelly. He followed that up with another punch which sent the number two ranked heavyweight to the canvas, with further punches ending the contest swiftly. Aspinall then collapsed to the ground overjoyed, becoming only the third British title holder in UFC history after Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards.

He then turned his attention to a dream contest with Jones later on down the line in his post-fight interview inside the Octagon. He announced his desire to wait until Jones was back to full health so that he could fight one of the greatest mixed martial artists in UFC history.

“Right now, I want to take a little break. I know there's a lot of contenders coming up at the moment, but I want to fight Jones. That's my goal. “He's in the top two greatest ever. Of course I want to test myself before my career's over - but more importantly, before his career's over. Give me my dream fight. Let me fight for my legacy, please.”

Aspinall’s response to Jones’ Tweet shows his heart

That in itself shows the character of the man, with Aspinall wanting to face the best of the best to solidify his legacy. And Jones himself was especially impressed with the new champion, taking to X to congratulate the Brit on a stunning performance.

He wrote: “Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance!”

At the time of the Tweet, Aspinall was conducting his post-fight media obligations, surrounded by journalists who were quizzing him over his latest achievements. One person had spotted Jones’ comments on the fight, however, deciding to get the interim champion’s thoughts about the message. And Aspinall’s response was superb.

“I've seen Jon talking nice stuff about me on a podcast as well, it's really nice. Obviously it's always nice to hear nice things about you, but from someone like that who I massively look up to, even more so. “Thank you, Jon. Just give me the opportunity, Jon. Let me do it, give me my dream fight. Why not? I've just achieved my dream now. Give me my dream fight! Let me fight for my legacy now, please.”

Video: Aspinall’s response to Jones’ Tweet

It goes to show how determined Aspinall is to be known as the best fighter in the organisation, and fans will no doubt be ecstatic about the prospect of the 30-year-old facing off against Jones. That could be one of two exciting match-ups to come from last night's fights, with Pereira winning the Light Heavyweight belt and calling out Israel Adesanya for a rematch.

However, with White initially stating that ‘Bones’ would be out for eight months because of his injury, it remains to be seen when we might get that heavyweight contest. Miocic continues to wait in the wings for another shot at the gold, but with Aspinall stating his determination to wait for Jones, the American might be waiting a while for his chance.