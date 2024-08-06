Highlights Tom Aspinall has offered his take for whom MMA's GOAT really is.

Without hesitation, the interim UFC heavyweight champ hailed Georges St-Pierre with the sport's ultimate honor.

Aspinall is linked with a UFC mega-fight against another consensus GOAT, Jon Jones.

The debate on who is the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of MMA is something which has divided opinion for years among fans. The common names of the fighters which are constantly brought up in this conversation are Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson.

Tom Aspinall, who just nine days ago successfully defended his interim UFC heavyweight title, has given his opinion on the debate, and has named the fighter who he believes is the GOAT of MMA.

Tom Aspinall Names Georges St-Pierre as the MMA GOAT

GSP is the most dominant welterweight the UFC has ever seen

Tom Aspinall has named former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre as the GOAT of MMA. In a new interview with former boxing world champion Carl Froch on his YouTube channel, 'Froch on Fighting,' Aspinall was asked who the best fighter in MMA history is, and without hesitation, GSP is the name he gave.

The interim UFC heavyweight champion also gave some interesting comments regarding Anderson Silva and even more interestingly, he did not mention the man who he is currently campaigning to fight, Jon Jones, who is the fighter given the GOAT status more than any other fighter in MMA history.

Despite having a few questionable results on his record such as a loss to Matt Serra and an extremely controversial title defence where many people thought he lost to Johny Hendricks, St-Pierre's resume and dominance in the welterweight division for almost a decade very much warrants his place as the MMA GOAT for the people who consider him to be. The Canadian is one of the most well-rounded fighters in UFC history and dispute the sport of MMA going through many different phases in terms of which styles were and were not successful, GSP constantly adapted his style to defeat the welterweight division's best for many years.

Aspinall, in this interview, also had some pretty interesting comments regarding another fighter whose name is constantly brought up in the GOAT debate, Anderson Silva.

Despite the Brazilian being one of the most dominant and entertaining fighters ever, as the Brit highlighted in the interview, there is a stain around Silva's career in relation to his drug testing history. In his career, 'The Spider' had multiple controversies involving failed drugs tests.

"I really like Anderson Silva but he was also failing a lot of drug tests so I don't really like that. Once someone starts failing drug tests that's a red flag in my mind."

As is the same in boxing, fighters in MMA who have a history of testing positive for illegal substances often see their careers damaged and are heavily criticised publicly, so as Aspinall says, Silva's GOAT status may be questionable to some given the red flag throughout his career in relation to failing drug tests.