After laying relatively low since successfully retaining his interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 304 last month, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in one minute, Tom Aspinall is once again piling the pressure on Jon Jones to fight him.

In a new episode of the Believe You Me Podcast which is hosted by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, Aspinall went on his most brutal verbal tirade on Jones yet, and slammed the heavyweight champion for his apparent silence when it comes to the interim heavyweight champ.

Tom Aspinall Says He'll 'Retire Jon Jones Without Even Fighting him'

Aspinall continues to believe Jones is ducking a fight against him

Despite Tom Aspinall being on a path of destruction in the UFC's heavyweight division and having held the interim heavyweight title for almost a year as well as defending it, he is yet to be given the opportunity to fight for undisputed gold despite being the clear and obvious No.1 contender.

Aspinall is being forced to wait for his shot at undisputed gold by the UFC as they are favouring a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic over the Brit, Aspinall, getting his shot against Jones. Jones and Miocic look set to face off against each other in November at UFC 309 in a fight which has had a lot of controversy around it due to the fact that Miocic is now 41 years old and by the time UFC 309 comes around, he would not have competed inside the Octagon in over three and a half years.

UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that UFC 309 will be Miocic's last fight of his MMA career but there has been no clarity given on the future of Jones. Several times on social media over the last year, Jones has insinuated that his next fight will be his last despite there being a huge fight on the table against Aspinall.

With that in mind, Aspinall has been goading Jones over the last few months and in a brand new episode of the Believe You Me Podcast, the Brit has carried on trying to bait Jones into fighting him and has unleashed his most brutal verbal assault on the former UFC light heavyweight champion yet.

Aspinall has been criticised by Chael Sonnen and Brendan Schaub for being too nice in trying to get the fight against Jones and it seems that he has taken their advice and started to turn up the levels of the trash talk.

“And since I won that fight, he’s gone completely quiet and he’ll continue to go completely quiet about me until he retires because there’s no way on earth he is going to fight me. Not a chance. I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him.”

Tom Aspinall Confirms he Will Serve as the Backup Fighter for UFC 309

Aspinall will step in to face either Jones or Miocic if either withdraw from the show

Given the fact that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic have already had their fight cancelled once before and both men are extremely inactive, the UFC has put Tom Aspinall in place as that fight's backup fighter. In the event of an injury or outside event preventing one of Jones or Miocic from competing at UFC 309, Aspinall will step in on short notice and fight for undisputed gold which is shades of what he did last year at UFC 295 where he stepped in on short notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title following Jones' pectoral injury.

Despite being fully deserving of a shot at the heavyweight title on a full training camp, the Brit has reiterated his desire to step in on just hours' notice to fight for the title if needs be.

Speaking again on the Believe You Me Podcast, Aspinall said "I will jump in on one hour's notice and beat either of them."