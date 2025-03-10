Interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has recently shared his thoughts on the Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev light heavyweight title bout at UFC 313.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, which has now amassed over 378,000 subscribers, Aspinall is seen giving his reactions to the fight while sitting in his child’s bedroom the morning after the event.

Tom Aspinall's scorecard for Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev Round Score Round 1 10-9 Pereira Round 2 10-9 Ankalaev Round 3 10-9 Ankalaev Round 4 10-9 Ankalaev Round 5 10-9 Pereira Final score 48-47 Ankalaev

The event itself saw Ankalaev defeat Pereira via unanimous decision, claiming the light heavyweight title in the process in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Despite describing himself as “just a dumb fighter and not a judge”, Aspinall’s scorecard of either 48-47 or 49-46 after the contest directly aligned with the official judges’ scorecards (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

Tom Aspinall's Thoughts on Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev

As the event concluded, Aspinall praised Ankalaev’s efforts and discussed the potential for a rematch.

“That was a great fight, a gruelling fight. Magomed Ankalaev and team, a massive congratulations from me and my team. He wanted it more… he looked the fresher man mixed in between the takedowns and the striking beautifully. I absolutely want to see that fight again.”

Alex Pereira