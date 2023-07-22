Tom Aspinall stopped Marcin Tybura with devastating ground-and-pound in the main event of UFC London.

The British heavyweight was competing in the octagon for the first time since tearing his knee ligaments in an unfortunate UFC London appearance against Curtis Blaydes last time out.

It was a big night for the 30-year-old who knew a win could potentially thrust him into contention for a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Molly McCann stunned on busy night at UFC London

McCann fought Julija Stoliarenko in the night's co main-event which sent the British crowd into a frenzy given her fan friendly status.

She came flying out of the blocks but quickly was taken to the ground by the Lithuanian who is certainly notorious for her ground game.

After initially looking to escape, the Evertonian quickly found herself on the recieving end of a very tight arm-bar submission which Stoliarenko has been known for using in the past.

WATCH: Molly McCann taps out

And she quickly tapped out with her arm compromised in a damaging position, which sent her rival into a wild celebration.

The fans were left in a stunned silence as McCann suffered her second defear and will now need to return to the drawing board.

Tom Aspinall flies out the blocks

Aspinall was welcomed by huge chants from the raucous UFC crowd who gave a brilliant rendition of his trademark chant as he entered the octagon.

And he responded immediately from the opening bell taking the centre and landing some big shots which drew some audible cheers from the crowd early on.

The two single shots appeared to buzz Tybura who was then downed by some heavy shots as Aspinall went on the offence.

Officials were already taking a look as Aspinall siezed his opportunity from dropping his rival and began viciously grounding and pounding his helpless rival.

The TKO moment

With the referee looking in and just seconds of ground-and-pound becoming relentless, Aspinall was made the victor after the official put a swift halt to proceedings.

He leapt up in excitement and ran around the cage, with the fans in utter scenes outside the cage with delight after such a difficult year.

It was a perfect statement to make to return to winning ways after his unfortunate injury-caused loss to Curtis Blaydes this time last year.

WATCH: Tom Aspinall makes a huge statement with vicious stoppage

He saluted the crowd and even name-dropped UFC champion Jon Jones in his two-fight plan to reach the summit of the division.

The 30-year-old then added in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping: “I wasn’t myself [last time], this is a whole new version of me.

“I’m not going to say that I’m back; I’m different. My mind’s different. I’m going all the way [to the belt].”

“I’ll tell you exactly what I’m going to do: I’m going to go to Paris [in September], I’m going to sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak, and then I’m going to fight the winner. Then, I’m going to fight Jon Jones.”