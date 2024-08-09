Highlights UFC heavyweight star Tom Aspinall has predicted he'll face Alex Pereira for the title next year.

The British superstar recently defeated Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to successfully defend his interim title.

Jon Jones, the current heavyweight champion, appears to be disinterested in facing Aspinall anytime soon.

Following his incredible, quick win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 where he successfully defended his interim UFC heavyweight title, Tom Aspinall pitched a huge, one-night heavyweight tournament involving himself, Alex Pereira and the two men who are slated to fight later this year at Madison Square Garden for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall has been heavily rumoured to fight both Jones and Pereira in the last few months and in a newly released video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the British heavyweight superstar has predicted that he and ‘Poatan,’ who currently holds undisputed gold in the division below, will square off for the undisputed heavyweight title at some point in 2025.

Tom Aspinall Says “See You Next Year” to Alex Pereira

Aspinall and Pereira have been rumoured to face each other for a while

Amid the uncertainty over the fighting futures of both Jones and Miocic, it seems like there is a very good chance of Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira facing off sometime in 2025 for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

UFC president, Dana White, has already confirmed that the unanimously considered heavyweight GOAT, Miocic, will retire following his fight with Jones later this year and there is also no guarantee that Jones will stick around following the bout either.

With both men’s futures up in the air, the UFC will already be looking at alternative matchups for the heavyweight title and it looks like Aspinall vs Pereira will be the go-to option if both Jones and Miocic call it quits later this year.

In a newly released video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall, in a message directed to the Brazilian, said “See you next year at some point.”

“The guy’s a superstar in the sport so, do whatever you want. If we meet, for sure, I think we’re both on the same page, it’s gonna be for an undisputed Heavyweight title. Maybe see you next year at some point.”

Aspinall, as always, stayed classy and respectful in his message to ‘Poatan’ and insisted that if the fight was to happen, it would only make sense if it was for undisputed gold, not interim gold.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve got a lot of respect for Alex Pereira and what he’s done in the sport, and especially in a short amount of time. But if we’re gonna make it happen, it’s gonna be for the undisputed title. So, see him there.”

Jon Jones Not Interested in Facing Tom Aspinall

Despite holding interim gold, Jon Jones does not seem to be favouring a fight against Tom Aspinall

Despite Aspinall working his way up the heavyweight ladder by dominating everyone put in front of him and not only winning interim heavyweight gold but also defending it, Jones doesn’t seem remotely interested in giving the Brit a shot against him. Aspinall has spoken for several years that his dream fight is against the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he would do anything to get it.

‘Bones’ directed multiple posts on X at Aspinall ahead of his fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, seemingly writing him off and predicting Blaydes to get the job done pretty easily. Despite being so vocal in the lead-up, Jones hasn’t uttered Aspinall’s name since he managed to KO Blaydes in exactly one minute.

Aspinall used his time on the microphone wisely at UFC 304, sending a message to Jones saying “Hello Jon, I’ve got nothing against you personally, but I just think I’m better than you, I just know that I can beat you in a fight, so I’m coming for it.”