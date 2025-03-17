After receiving numerous requests from his fans, Tom Aspinall recently shared his daily food intake in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

The interim heavyweight titleholder has captured significant attention on social media since the launch of his channel in 2022, which now boasts 385,000 subscribers. Many of his posts offer fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the everyday life of a professional UFC athlete.

In a vlog shared on Sunday, Aspinall discussed how he balances his diet with his daily routines. Although he clarified that he is “not a nutritionist”, he confidently stated that he knows “what it takes to fuel the most athletic heavyweight in the world.” He also dismissed the common myth that heavyweight fighters “just eat burgers”, emphasising the importance of a healthy and balanced diet for his success.

What Tom Aspinall Eats in a Day

Aspinall reveals all about his daily diet

For breakfast, Aspinall prepared a ‘Super Shake’ made with berries, oats, peanut butter, whey protein, and creatine. He also added vitamin C and dandelion root to further boost his immune system. Although he skips solid foods to avoid feeling bloated during his morning workout, this shake provides a total of 609kcal, along with 60g of carbohydrates and 57g of protein.

Tom Aspinall's professional MMA record (as of 17/03/25) 18 fights 15 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 1 By submission 3 1 By decision 0 1

Upon arriving at the gym, Aspinall drank two bottles of Lucozade Energy to fuel his workout, which he finished with another protein shake and a banana. After training, he had four scrambled eggs on white bread with butter, followed by a bowl of yoghurt topped with manuka honey for dessert. Although he admitted to not being a fan of vegetables, he included a side of sliced red pepper to ensure he incorporated them into his diet.

After a midday nap, Aspinall had a meal of chicken with white rice and salad before heading back to the gym for his second workout of the day. Following his training, he enjoyed an evening meal consisting of lean mince, eggs, and sweet potato, capped off with a pre-bedtime protein shake.