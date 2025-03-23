A frequent headliner of UFC events in the UK in the recent past, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was sat cageside for Saturday's UFC London event at the 02 Arena in London. The promotion has had the Brit on the sidelines since July 2024 as it looks to make a heavyweight unification clash between Aspinall and full titleholder Jon Jones.

However, negotiations have proven slow and Aspinall couldn't resist taking a pop at Jones on a difficult night for British fighters in the English capital. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards was outclassed in the main event by Sean Brady with the American securing a fourth-round submission to silence those in attendance. Fan favourite Molly McCann also made headlines after calling time on her career following a disappointing first-round loss to promotional debutant, Alexia Thainara.

One of the bright spots of the card for UK MMA fans came when Aspinall gave the crowd a laugh at Jones' expense when the camera panned to him during the main card.

Tom Aspinall Mocked Jon Jones For Ducking Him at UFC London

The interim champion looked straight into the camera as he took a swipe at the full titleholder

The heavy-handed heavyweight was seen brandishing a rubber duck on camera amid the continued speculation that the pound-for-pound number one, Jones, is avoiding a unification bout with him. Aspinall claimed the interim title in 2023 with a vicious knockout of Sergei Pavlovich before making the first defence on the belt at UFC 304 last year.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 23/03/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Jones has been vocal about Aspinall being 'unworthy' of a shot at the belt and has previously expressed interest in a fight with the former light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. However, when speaking to Ariel Helwani, Aspinall detailed the reason why he believes the fight will happen.