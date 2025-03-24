The UFC has many superfights on the table which they could make in 2025, including Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev, however, the biggest of them all is Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. UFC president Dana White is hellbent on making the fight happen and believes the showdown will be the biggest fight in UFC history, but as of last week, it seemed the reigning champion, Jones, is the one still holding things up.

Aspinall, though, has teased that a huge fight announcement could finally be on the horizon after meeting with UFC bosses over the weekend while they were in town for UFC London.

Related 5 Fighters From Britain to be Crowned UFC Champion Next, Ranked Leon Edwards's recent UFC loss means Britain has to look elsewhere for its next champion.

Tom Aspinall Teases Big News After Meeting With UFC

The Brit met with UFC bosses over the weekend and feels the meeting went very well