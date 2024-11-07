We are just over one week out from the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history happening. Next weekend at UFC 309, reigning heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, returns to the Octagon following a 20-month absence to make the first title defence against the man who many people believe is the greatest fighter in heavyweight MMA history, Stipe Miocic, who is also coming off a very lengthy absence from fighting himself.

Despite being the interim champion in the heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall, has provided Miocic with some friendly advice on how to defeat 'Bones' at UFC 309 despite the veteran being the man who has leapfrogged ahead of him to a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Tom Aspinall Highlights Stipe Miocic's Way to Victory Against Jon Jones

Aspinall believes Miocic has what it takes to KO Jones

Despite Miocic being a huge underdog going into his UFC 309 main event against Jon Jones, according to both fans of MMA and the bookmakers, interim UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall, believes that there is a very realistic path to victory for the Cleveland-native to pick up the win at Madison Square Garden next weekend.

Speaking to Safest Casino Sites, the Brit revealed what his advice for Miocic would be if he were in his corner at UFC 309.

“I’d be looking for the knockout against Jon Jones, is what I’d be looking for with him. I’d be trying to push him back and use his size. It’s not even like he can use the experience. They’re both as experienced as one another, but I’d just be using my size on him, trying to push him back and knock him out. I think that Stipe Miocic has got big knockout power in comparison to Jon Jones. So I think he can knock him out.”

Even though Miocic does have big KO power and has finished 15 of his 20 professional MMA victories by KO, Jones has never been knocked out or even dropped during his career and has one of the best chins the sport has ever seen, so it is going to be a big ask for his opponent to KO him, even with the power he possesses.

Stipe Miocic's professional MMA record (as of 07/11/24) 24 fights 20 wins 4 losses By knockout 15 3 By decision 5 1

Close

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones have been inactive from UFC competition for a combined 64 months.

Aspinall Knows How Hard it is to Prepare For Fighters Like Jones & Miocic

The interim champ has been full of praise for the 309 main event fighters

Despite Aspinall seeing a path to victory for Miocic, he has admitted that it is very difficult to prepare for fighters as good as Jones and Miocic simply due to how good they are, and they don't often make technical mistakes.