UFC 295 marked the moment Tom Aspinall finally realised his dream and got his hands on UFC gold as he beat Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion. He's, of course, only the interim as the current champion, Jon Jones, is out injured and was forced to pull out of his big title match against Stipe Miocic as a result.

Aspinall has been on a tear since joining the UFC and has run roughshod over the entire heavyweight division on his way to the top, and he finally got there on Saturday night. Taking on another dominant monster in Pavlovich, the fight was billed as the toughest of the Englishman's career beforehand, but he made quick work of the Russian, knocking him out cold in just 69 seconds.

It was as emphatic a victory as one could have hoped for, and the 30-year-old will have gained a whole new army of fans after this showing. It was quite the manner in which to win his first UFC title and the moment sparked wild celebrations from Aspinall and all those associated with him. He will remember the fight for a very long time and even more so now that he has had the chance to watch it back with the TNT Sports team and even provide some hilarious commentary over the top.

After winning the fight, Aspinall spoke to the TNT Sports team and was given the chance to watch the title fight back, and it led to some great moments. First, watching as he evaded some strikes from Pavlovich, he said: "I'm moving around pretty well. Yeah, I look quite light on my feet. Ooh, yeah, a couple of nice slips there."

It wasn't until he saw his emphatic knockout that he really turned things up, though. As he dropped the Russian and finished him with some brutal ground and pound, he said: "Ooh, that was quite brutal actually, weren't it? Couple for good measure. That was nice, actually. I didn't think I threw it that fast."

It was an incredible victory for Aspinall who became the third Englishman to become a UFC champion, and it's sparked celebrations from numerous figures such as Michael Bisping and Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King even shared a wholesome message on social media congratulating the star.

Aspinall now wants to fight Jon Jones

As we mentioned earlier, originally, Jones was supposed to fight Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 295, and the interim title fight was only added after the current champion was forced to pull out due to injury. Rather than rescheduling the original fight between 'Bones' and Miocic, Aspinall wants to get his hands on the champ instead and unify the titles.

It remains to be seen whether that will be the case, but he can take solace for the time being knowing he is just the third Englishman in UFC history behind Bisping and Leon Edwards to get his hands on a UFC championship. Check out the table below to take a closer look at all three Englishmen that won gold in the octagon.

Champion Division Beat Length of reign Tom Aspinall Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich 1 day* Leon Edwards Welterweight Kamaru Usman 449 days* Michael Bisping Middleweight Luke Rockhold 518 days

*reigns still ongoing