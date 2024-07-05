Highlights Tom Aspinall doesn't believe that Eddie Hall has the ability to succeed long-term as an MMA fighter.

Hall has only fought once in MMA, but wants to secure a bout with Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Aspinall pointed out that Hall is completely "the wrong shape" for martial arts.

Tom Aspinall has delivered a scathing assessment of his pal, Eddie Hall's, MMA skills after 'The Beast' made his debut in the sport by knocking out TikTok duo the Neffati Brothers in a bizarre two-on-one handicap bout.

The clash was the definition of a freak show fight, but former World’s Strongest Man Hall appears to believe he can make a genuine impact inside the cage. His target for his next bout is Mariusz Pudzianowski, a five-time World’s Strongest Man, and a 27-fight MMA veteran. Although this would still be seen as a novelty fight, it does show a move from Hall towards more experienced opposition.

Aspinall, though, was quick to shut down the idea that Hall could hold his own in the Octagon with more established fighters. In an interview with talkSPORT, the UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion admitted: "Eddie is never going to be an actual good-level MMA fighter." Asked to expand upon his views, Aspinall stated:

"For one, he's in his mid-thirties, and two he's been doing strongman all his life and is completely the wrong size and shape to be a good level. With Eddie, he's never going to fight someone who is 3-0, like a contender or a prospect."

"He is always going to face someone that has a bit of a freak show angle to them. Even Pudzianowski, he's had a lot of MMA fights but he's still not really a good-level MMA fighter."

As with many sports, the difference between a decent MMA fighter and a top-level UFC fighter is massive. Here, Aspinall reinforces that fact and essentially does not believe that Hall can catch up with the more experienced fighters who have been training for the Octagon for far longer.

While Aspinall doesn't feel that the fight between Hall and Pudzianowski will be a technical classic, he's still intrigued by the idea of the two big men throwing down in the cage.

"I've seen a fair bit of Pudzianowski and I don't really rate him so I think that would be interesting. Maybe let Eddie have a normal fight against one guy instead of two and then have him fight Pudzianowski."

Aspinall knows more than most about Hall's level of MMA skill, given that the pair had a pretty full-on sparring session while recording content for social media recently. Although Pudzianowski has the edge in terms of experience, but still backs Hall to get a result in a fight between the pair.

The Pole may be 47 years old, but he competed for Polish promotion KSW for the entirety of his fighting career and has routinely featured in their top 10 rankings at heavyweight. Despite all of his previous achievements, a fight with Hall would rank as one of Pudzianowski's most high-profile ventures.

Hall may not be UFC-bound any time soon, but can still make a unique mark on the world of MMA over the coming months. We might even see Aspinall in his corner.