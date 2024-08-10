Highlights Tom Aspinall has urged Stipe Miocic to step away from the heavyweight title picture so that he can fight Jon Jones instead.

The interim heavyweight champion wants to fight Bones in order to crown an undisputed champion of the division.

Aspinall has likened Miocic to Joe Biden, who recently stepped down from his role.

British UFC star, Tom Aspinall, has called for heavyweight title contender, and arguably the GOAT of the division, Stipe Miocic, to "pull a Joe Biden" and step down from the title picture, allowing for him to fight Jon Jones and finally crown an undisputed champion of the weight class.

Aspinall is currently the interim heavyweight champion, and many experts expect him to fight the winner of Jones vs Miocic, which is currently pencilled in for November of this year. Undoubtedly, should the fight go ahead, it would be one of the biggest fights in the company's history. Both are future Hall of Famers, but both fighters have been inactive for a while now. Jones last fought in March 2023, while Miocic has not fought for three years.

Many expect this to be Miocic’s last fight at 43, but Aspinall wants the veteran to step down now and withdraw from the Jones fight. The Brit even went as far as to liken the veteran's circumstances to those of President Joe Biden.

Tom Aspinall Does Stipe Miocic Dirty

“Get Stipe out of there,” Aspinall told TNT Sports. “Let’s be honest. The guy is 43 years old, he’s had a four-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss. Granted, he’s an absolute legend in this sport. He’s the best heavyweight ever — statistically, he’s the best heavyweight ever. But the guy needs to be pulled out of the race.

“The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate. He’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore. And I respect Stipe a lot. Pull him out, stick me in. It’s right though, isn’t it? It is right.”

Tom Aspinall's Current Momentum in the UFC

Aspinall, meanwhile, has a tidal wave of momentum behind him. He is fresh from a big win at UFC 304 over Curtis Blaydes, and with each passing performance he's staking a claim to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. UFC President Dana White has acknowledged Aspinall’s surging popularity and the fans’ desire to see the Briton fight Jon Jones. “At the end of the day, I get it,” White told Kevin Iole. “Everybody wants to see Tom Aspinall, but let me tell you what, after Stipe and Jon fight, whoever wins, the Aspinall fight is even bigger.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has had SIX fights since Stipe Miocic last stepped foot inside the Octagon.

White has also, however, confirmed his desire to see Jones and Miocic fight. “This title fight was supposed to happen long ago,” said the UFC head honcho. “All the things that happened from injuries, whatever got in the way — you’ve got two sides of the coin. You’ve got everybody talking about, ‘Dana doesn’t respect this guy, and he doesn’t do this, and he doesn’t do that.’ I’m showing both of these guys the respect. They want to fight each other. It’s a fight that they both want to happen. Total respect fight. I think they both deserve it.”

But White did have positive news for Aspinall. Speaking on Jon Jones’ future goals, White said: “I don’t know what Jon Jones will do after this fight, but I would be shocked if he didn’t want to test himself against [Tom] Aspinall.”

It seems inevitable that Aspinall will eventually get a big chance against Jon Jones, but first, he must wait for Miocic and Bones to settle their score.