Current interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, has grown tired of all the talk around who is the best P4P fighter in the UFC. Following weeks of talk which was started by Dana White following Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 302, it seems people are still torn about who deserves to be ranked #1 in the men's UFC P4P rankings.

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, UFC president White made some rather controversial comments on Makhachev, who was just minutes fresh from making the third consecutive defence of his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, being ranked #1 in the UFC's P4P rankings. White very briefly praised the Russian, stating that he believes he is one of the greatest of all time, but then went on an extremely aggressive and passionate rant about how he thinks Jon Jones is by far the best P4P fighter and should be considered the best fighter alive until he retires from MMA.

Following White's comments, there has been a debate going on for weeks surrounding the P4P rankings and whether or not it should be Jones or Makhachev in the number one spot. Current interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, who has been in a running feud with Jones, has opened up on his dislike of the P4P rankings. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Aspinall bashed the rankings, calling them "silly" and "ridiculous."

Everything Tom Aspinall Said About P4P Rankings

“I think that pound-for-pound fighters and pound-for-pound rankings is some of the stupidest, silliest, most ludicrous concepts that anyone could ever make up. It’s a hypothetical thing. What you gonna do? Make everyone in the world the same size and have them fight each other? It’s impossible. It’s a stupid argument."

Aspinall is right in a sense, because the P4P rankings are based off entirely hypothetical fights and situations, it is basically a pointless and meaningless conversation to have despite them being such a big part of MMA and boxing for so many years.

"You get all these nerds online arguing about, ‘Oh, if this guy was the same size as this guy who would win?’ Like, what’s the point? It’s like saying if a monkey and a giraffe were the same size, who would win in a fight? It’s just ridiculous. It’s just absolute ludicrous talk. So, these pound-for-pound rankings and pound-for-pound, I can’t believe people actually care about that, to be honest. It’s silly.”

The Brit went on again to further bash the rankings and spoke about the likes of Demetrious Johnson and Dustin Poirier hypothetically being matched up with fighters who are over 100lbs heavier than them for the sake of the UFC's P4P rankings.

“I’m 260 pounds right now. If you’re gonna make me fight Demetrious Johnson, for example, who’s 125 pounds, who do you think’s gonna win?… You can’t prove who’s gonna win pound for pound. So, what’s the point in considering it? It’s like saying, if Ronda Rousey was a male, would she beat Dustin Poirier in a fight? Like it’s, it’s ludicrous talk. It’s stupid. What’s the point in talking about it? Waste of breath.”

It is very interesting to hear Aspinall's thoughts on the P4P rankings, as fighters who are at the top of the sport typically want to strive for that #1 spot, but Aspinall, who this year could find himself the undisputed champion of the UFC's heavyweight division, is not remotely interested in the rankings and considers them basically meaningless.