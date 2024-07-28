Highlights Tom Aspinall has proposed a huge heavyweight tournament at UFC 309 in an attempt to sort out the division.

His idea came moments after he defended his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

The Brit is dreaming of two heavyweight fights in one night at UFC 309 - with himself involved in the card.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has proposed a huge heavyweight tournament at UFC 309 in an attempt to sort out the division.

His idea came just moments after the Brit secured yet another sensational win inside the Octagon - defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The British superstar put on an absolute clinic in front of his home fans, knocking out Blaydes in 60 seconds at the Co-op Live on Saturday night.

Aspinall dropped the challenger with a sharp one-two combination before finishing the fight with ground strikes. Speaking after the fight, the Brit said: "Hello Jon (Jones), I have nothing against you, but I just think I'm better than you and I can beat you in a fight. I'm coming for you."

Heading into fight week, there was a lot of talk regarding the state of the 265-pound weight class. However, UFC chief Dana White appeared to clear up any confusion and revealed that the victor would face the winner of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic - with the blockbuster showdown likely to take place at the end of the year.

Related What Dana White Told Tom Aspinall After he Obliterated Curtis Blaydes What Dana White told Tom Aspinall after he obliterated Curtis Blades at UFC 304.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira on the Same Night

The two winners will then face off

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Aspinall proposed an idea that would see two blockbuster heavyweight fights in one night.

With UFC 309 set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the 9th of November, Jones' clash with Miocic is slated to take place then.

Rather than wait for the winner of the potential showdown, Aspinall has revealed his dream for a one-night tournament at heavyweight that would also see him fight on the card.

''Here's a thought for you. I was thinking about this the other day. So they're saying Stipe (Miocic) and Jon Jones are gonna fight at MSG in November. Why don't we do a tournament? We'll do Jon, Stipe, Me, Alex (Pereira) and do a four-man tournament. Two fights in one night, and we'll see who the real heavyweight of the world is,'' said Aspinall.

''We've got the best heavyweight of all time, we've got the best MMA fighter of all time, we've got the light-heavyweight champion, and then we've got me who's a poxy interim champion, do you know what I mean?"

Alex Pereira declared his wish to move up to heavyweight and challenge for a UFC championship in a record-breaking third weight class after his dominant victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, but Dana White wasn't keen on the idea.

"It's not that I'm not into it, but the guy was a middleweight and then moves up to light heavyweight. He's defended his [205-pound] title twice. It's not like he's been in the division for years and has run through everybody,'' said White.

"It's a whole other level going up to heavyweight. Even as big as Jon Jones is, when he moved up to heavyweight we were like 'this is gonna be interesting'. He [Pereira] was 230lbs today, right? Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin [former UFC Light Heavyweight Champions] used to walk around at 230. That's not big. Some of these heavyweights are 265 lbs - and they're cutting to get to 265. It's just a whole other level."

When a reporter mentioned to Aspinall that White didn't like the idea of 'Poatan' moving up, the Brit replied: "I am, honestly, the biggest fan of Alex Pereira. He's one scary guy! But would that be a cool little thing? Two fights in one night, let's see how we get on.

"I've got the lowest average fight time in the UFC, and it's even lower after tonight. My chances of doing alright are pretty good. Let's put some money on the table and let's see who the guy at heavyweight is."

Aspinall Believes he's the Best Heavyweight on the Planet

The Brit sent a strong warning to Jon Jones

The win will now likely earn him a crack at the undisputed title despite calls for a heavyweight tournament. Following his short message to Jones after the fight, Aspinall then took to social media and issued a strong warning to the former light-heavyweight king.

"I'm the best heavyweight in the world. Prove me wrong, Jon,'' said Aspinall. "If you think you are, prove me wrong. Simple. Nothing personal.

"I ain't hating on nobody. I'm the best heavyweight in the world. If you think you are, let's settle it. Simple as that."