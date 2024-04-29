Highlights UFC 304 in Manchester will have a late start, displeasing fans from the UK.

Tom Aspinall has expressed his discontent with the early 3am main card schedule on social media.

UFC 304 will take place on the 27th of July.

Tom Aspinall has taken to Instagram to seemingly criticise the UFC’s schedule for UFC 304, taking place at Co-op Live in Manchester in June this year.

“When you find out you have to scrap with someone at 5am,” read the caption to a photo of the interim heavyweight champion yawning in the Octagon.

UFC 304 Start Time

Despite it taking place in Manchester, England, the main card will start at 3am

The UFC recently announced that the prelims will start at 11pm UK time, and the main card will not begin until 3am in Manchester. This was allegedly agreed on to maximise PPV sales due to the UFC’s strong American audience.

The fans commenting on Aspinall’s post resonated with his distaste for the schedule. “It’s a disgrace to us UK fans who spend most of the year having to watch in US time,” commented one user. Another user said: “Terribly disrespectful towards UK fans, one of the most passionate and noisy crowds in the whole world.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has won nine MMA fights in the United Kingdom during his professional MMA career, losing three.

The reaction from fans to Aspinall’s post was very negative, with even the American fans backing the Brits in their qualms about having the event scheduled for the early hours of the morning when it takes place in their country.

Aspinall’s reaction is significant as he is set to be one of the headliners of the night, although the cards have not been confirmed yet. The interim champ has confirmed that he is fighting, though.

Who Could Tom Aspinall Fight at UFC 304

Ciryl Gane could be an option

Born in Salford, Aspinall was surely elated when he found out that the UFC were running essentially a home event for him, so the news about his fight being so late must have left more of a bitter taste than it would otherwise.

Tom Aspinall's professional MMA record (as of 29/04/24) 17 fights 14 wins 3 losses By knockout 11 1 By submission 3 1 By disqualifcation 0 1

As the card has not yet been confirmed, there is speculation about whom the Mancunian will face at his home event. Fans are eyeing up a bout that would pit Aspinall against Ciryl Gane next, as the pair have had beef since the latter refused to acknowledge the former's presence in Paris last year.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, however, took to his ESPN show ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ to voice his concerns about what would come next if Gane were to win that fight: “If you do bring Ciryl back, if he wins, you put a belt around Ciryl … If Jon Jones is agreeable, you’re going to do a rematch between Jon Jones and Ciryl. I think that’s too tough after the performance that Ciryl gave (at UFC 285), or did not give. I just don’t think there’s any scenario where they re-do that match, and you would run into a big risk if you put the belt around him.”

Essentially, Sonnen believes that the UFC will struggle to find fighters to face off against Gane if he were to become the heavyweight champion by beating Aspinall. Jon Jones has, however, returned to full MMA training, so perhaps a final rematch between the pair is not as far-fetched as it first appeared.

Aspinall could also have a rematch against Curtis Blaydes, who is the only fighter to have defeated the Mancunian. Their bout in 2022 had to be stopped after just 18 seconds as Aspinall’s knee gave way, so it could be that Aspinall will get another bite of the cherry to avenge his only loss in the Octagon.