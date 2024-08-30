Tom Aspinall has gone viral for absolutely ending Jon Jones with savage response during beef

Tom Aspinall has responded to Jon Jones in brutal fashion on social media and fans are all for this new version of trash talk from the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Jones posted a since deleted Instagram comment saying that Aspinall won’t stop talking about him, and that what matters at the end of the day is that the Brit will never win as many world championships as him.

This was very shortly responded to by Aspinall himself, who savagely said: “Jon’s right, he’s won so many more world championships than me… while using PED's."

The Beef Involving Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall

They are both technically heavyweight champions right now in the UFC

Jones’ past with performance enhancers in the UFC is not a good one, having received two separate bans in 2016 and 2017 respectively, which resulted in one of his biggest wins against Daniel Cormier being overturned to a no-contest due to testing positive for clomiphene and letrozole.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall's last SIX fights haven't left the first round.

Jones’ initial comment came after an interview clip of Aspinall calling him the “champion of dodging,” to which Jones responded with: “This dude literally has my large c*** in his mouth every week. I'm flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day.”

Social media call-outs have not been unusual for Aspinall since defending his interim UFC heavyweight world title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. He has been on a social media campaign calling out Jones in a notably respectful manner. This campaign includes things such as posting a viral comedic video of him trying to find Jon Jones while making it appear the American was running away from him, ending with him pretending to cry with a duck mask on his face.

But fans have now commended on Aspinall’s shift in tone as of late, saying that they “appreciate the fact that he’s abandoned reasonable discourse,” and has decided to instead go for “incessant trolling.” They have also said that the Mancunian is playing it perfectly because “being mean right off the jump can come off as try hard,” but staying polite until “he was forced to turn up the heat up” is the right move.

One fan even said: “Tom can literally say whatever he wants because Jones won’t get in the Octagon with him.”

Tom Aspinall & Jon Jones' professional MMA records (as of 30/08/24) Tom Aspinall Jon Jones Fights 18 29 Wins 15 27 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 0 No contests 0 1

The UFC Heavyweight Division Right Now

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic is likely the next fight

Despite all the needle on social media between the two heavyweights pointing towards an undisputed heavyweight title fight, Jones is all-but confirmed to be facing former champion Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden towards the end of 2024.

UFC president Dana White has addressed the fight between Jones and Aspinall, saying that should Jones defeat Miocic, he would want to defend his title against the Brit. However, the current heavyweight champion has delivered a contradictory message in a recent Instagram comment saying: “Fun fact, after this year Jon Jones will never have to work again. Retired aged 37. Winning.”

Should this be true, all this effort inside and outside the cage from Aspinall will be for nothing, as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever will ride into the sunset, leaving the Brit in the dark.