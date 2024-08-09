Highlights Tom Aspinall has revealed his UFC Mount Rushmore, and there's no room for Anderson Silva or Conor McGregor.

The UFC interim heavyweight champion did, however, name rival Jon Jones as well as Georges St-Pierre.

Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov completed his list.

UFC fighters picking their line-up of greatest ever fighters seems to be a common trend at the moment, with another huge star adding to the list by choosing his very own Mount Rushmore.

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, from Salford in the UK, is the latest man to be asked the age-old question of who would make his Mount Rushmore in a recent interview. For those that are not aware, this essentially means picking out his top four greatest fighters of all time, which is certainly not an easy question and usually ends up in controversy.

With some fighters hesitant to answer this tough question, or taking an age to think about it, in this interview with Aspinall, he did not hold back and seemed to have his answers straight away with no qualms.

Georges St-Pierre is Tom Aspinall's #1 Pick

Jon Jones quickly followed, despite the rivalry

Aspinall starts off with a pick that many fighters seem to choose early on, and that is Georges St-Pierre, or more simply known as GSP. Discussing the Canadian fighter, Aspinall said: "He's the best ever, it's hard to deny that."

Jon Jones then comes in next at number two, with Aspinall describing how it's impossible to leave this man out, despite him actively trying to fight the American in the Octagon for his next bout. This would be a fight for the ages and give Aspinall a chance to become the fully fledged heavyweight champion by taking the belt off of arguably the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

Demetrious Johnson & Khabib Complete the Mount Rushmore

Demetrious Johnson then comes in as the third pick of Aspinall's Mount Rushmore, with Tom saying: "He slips under the radar for a lot of people due to his size and not being very popular, but his skill level is ridiculous."

Johnson may not be a big household name like some of the other stars of the UFC, but the 37-year-old is one of the modern day greats and has almost 20 years of experience fighting in the UFC.

When it came down to the last pick, Aspinall finally showed some hesitation and struggled, before ultimately deciding to pick Khabib Nurmagomedov to complete his Mount Rushmore. Regarding the Russian's inclusion, he would go on to say: "This one's a tough one, but I'd have to go with Khabib, the guy is really good."

He did, however, point out the slight caveat to his pick by adding: "I think he retired a little bit early and could have possibly done more, but I think he's still one of the best ever."

We are definitely starting to see trends when it comes to these UFC fighters choosing their Mount Rushmore, with the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones becoming almost unanimous choices. Of course, the beauty of this question is that there are no correct answers, with Aspinall certainly not the last man to be asked to rank his choices. Controversially, a certain Irishman named Conor McGregor seems to keep being left out of these lists by his fellow fighters, with Aspinall the latest to snub the Notorious.