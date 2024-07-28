Highlights Tom Aspinall issued a strong warning to Jon Jones following his devastating win at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes.

The British star sensationally knocked out 'Razor' in just 60 seconds on Saturday night.

Aspinall will now face the winner of Jones and Miocic - who are set to go head-to-head later this year.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has issued a strong warning to Jon Jones following his devastating win at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The Englishman went head-to-head with Curtis Blaydes for a second time after their first bout ended in 15 seconds following a brutal knee injury that rendered Aspinall unable to continue - his only loss in the promotion to date.

The British superstar put on an absolute clinic in front of his home fans, knocking out Blaydes in 60 seconds at the Co-op Live on Saturday night.

Aspinall dropped the challenger with a sharp one-two combination before finishing the fight with ground strikes. Speaking after the fight, the Brit said: "Hello Jon, I have nothing against you, but I just think I'm better than you and I can beat you in a fight. I'm coming for you."

Heading into fight week, there was a lot of talk regarding the state of the 265-pound weight class. However, Dana White appeared to clear up any confusion and revealed that the victor would face the winner of Jones and Stipe Miocic - with the blockbuster showdown likely to take place at the end of the year.

Following one of the biggest wins of his career, Aspinall will no doubt be cageside for the bout and will be chomping at the bit to face either of MMA's biggest stars.

Aspinall Believes he's the Best Heavyweight on the Planet

The Brit has sent a strong warning to the all-time great

After recovering from the first encounter with Blaydes, Aspinall went on to beat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight belt in November, before turning his attention to "unfinished business" with 'Razor.'

The win will now earn him a crack at the undisputed title. Following his short message to Jones after the fight, Aspinall then took to social media and issued a strong warning to the former light-heavyweight king.

"I'm the best heavyweight in the world. Prove me wrong, Jon,'' said Aspinall. "If you think you are, prove me wrong. Simple. Nothing personal.

"I ain't hating on nobody. I'm the best heavyweight in the world. If you think you are, let's settle it. Simple as that."

The Heavyweight Star Looks Set to be the Back-Up for Jones vs Miocic

Aspinall will have a chance to potentially get up close with either fighter

Speaking at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, White revealed that it's very likely that Aspinall would be the backup for Jones vs Miocic later this year.

When asked about the possibility of having to wait nearly a year to fight either star, Aspinall was quizzed about fighting again before the winner of Jones vs Miocic.

Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov's names were thrown into the hat, with Aspinall replying: "Nah, I want to fight Jon Jones. Or Stipe. Let's not discredit Stipe and what he's done. I think a lot of people are looking past him, probably maybe sometimes me to be honest. Whoever wins that one, then I'm fighting them next for sure, unless they both retire."

The Brit added: "On the contrary to what Jon Jones fanboys might think, I have nothing against Jon Jones as a person. I think I'm the best heavyweight in the world, and if he thinks he's the best heavyweight in the world, let's settle it. Simple as that. It's not rocket science. There's two guys claiming to be the best heavyweight in the world. Let's settle it, simple as that."