This is my least favorite article to write. As someone who admittedly isn’t a fortune teller — and, admittedly, also someone who dislikes being wrong — predictions are a surefire way to look like a fool.

Especially in MLS . It’s the league of chaos, the league of parity and the league of choice for us sickos. These predictions get harder and harder every year with the amount of talent infused to clubs and infrastructure in place.

But, man, predictions are fun to read, write and debate.

At this time of year, it’s easy for all 30 clubs to envision a path to success. Where all the signings and plannings work out to the 99th percentile outcome. I truly believe there’s a path to the playoffs for all— It just depends on how many “ifs” you need to say to get there.

This year, as ever, the middle of the table is going to be extremely tight. Last season there were four teams with 60 points or better and four below 36. The other 21 teams were in a 24 point block. I think there will be more than 21 teams in that orbit this year.

It’s easy to lament the length of the MLS regular season and the forgiving nature of the playoff system, where 18 of 30 teams will progress past the final day of the season. That’s fair, but every point does matter, particularly given how tight I’m expecting the middle of the pack to be.

Without further ado, below are my predictions for the standings, trophies and individual awards. Do your worst, social media, but I encourage you all to go through the exercise to do it yourself as well. It’s a fun way to frame the season and extremely funny to look back on in 10 months after MLS Cup.

MLS is almost back!

Predictions

Eastern Conference Standings

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

2025 MLS Eastern Conference Standings Prediction Seed Club 2024 Finish 1. FC Cincinnati 3rd 2. Inter Miami 1st 3. Charlotte FC 5th 4. Red Bulls New York 7th 5. Atlanta United 9th 6. Orlando City 4th 7. Columbus Crew 2nd 8. Chicago Fire 15th 9. Philadelphia Union 12th 10. New England Revolution 14th 11. New York City FC 6th 12. Nashville SC 13th 13. Toronto FC 11th 14. CF Montréal 8th 15. D.C. United 10th

Western Conference Standings

2025 MLS Western Conference Standings Prediction Seed Club 2024 Finish 1. Seattle Sounders 4th 2. LAFC 1st 3. Minnesota United 6th 4. LA Galaxy 2nd 5. Colorado Rapids 7th 6. Portland Timbers 9th 7. FC Dallas 11th 8. St. Louis City SC 12th 9. Austin FC 10th 10. Real Salt Lake 3rd 11. Houston Dynamo 5th 12. San Diego FC N/A 13. San Jose Earthquakes 14th 14. Vancouver Whitecaps 8th 15. Sporting Kansas City 13th

Supporters’ Shield: FC Cincinnati

MLS has advanced to the stage where rosters should be deep enough to handle an early-season Concacaf Champions Cup run and still compete for the Supporters’ Shield. Inter Miami did it last year and set a new points record.

I expect FC Cincinnati to make a deep run in the Champions Cup, but I still like them for the Shield.

It’s a simple premise: an elite defensive unit, a proven MVP candidate leading the attack with the second-most expensive transfer in MLS history and I believe implicitly in the infrastructure, from the front office to the coaching staff. (And, honestly, the fans for the home-field advantage they create at TQL Stadium).

Cincy can win games 1-0 with a defensive unit anchored by Matt Miazga and Miles Robinson. They can score four goals if they need to with Evander, Kevin Denkey and Luca Orellano in the attack. Obi Nwobodo is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

Last season was the year from hell. DP forward Aaron Boupendza was an abomination, then multiple deals for his replacement fell through. Miazga went down with a season-ending injury (amid an availability crisis in central defense). Lucho Acosta slowed down and then asked for a transfer. And still Cincy remained near the top of the league.

Inter Miami CF and the Seattle Sounders are the other top contenders as I see it. It’s not just about being a great team, it’s consistency and depth.

MLS Cup: LAFC

There’s a top tier of MLS teams that can truly, realistically, challenge for MLS Cup this season. The playoffs are unpredictable. I was torn between several teams at the top, but ultimately, I’ll go with Los Angeles FC .

LAFC has a top defensive unit, MVP-caliber attacker, a coach proven to win trophies and expected to have multiple match-winners on the pitch. And they’ve excelled on set pieces, another integral factor to a knockout tournament run.

In Denis Bouanga, LAFC has perhaps the scariest MLS attacker running in behind a defense. I won’t sell my Olivier Giroud stock (yet) after a slow few months in Los Angeles. Cengiz Ünder arriving on loan and either staying or a new DP coming in the summer, the attack has multiple stars.

Cincinnati, Miami, Seattle and LA Galaxy are the teams I expect in this top tier, while next up are Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC are next up.

MVP: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi delivered a staggering 36 goal contributions in under 1,500 minutes last year. The only knock on his MVP campaign was minutes played, not quality, individual production or team success.

If Messi plays 2,200 minutes this year, can he re-write the record books? He’s as good a bet as anyone.

Lionel Messi - 2024 MLS Stats Appearances 19 Stars 15 Goals 20 Assists 16 Key Passes 32

There is Messi fatigue among non-Miami fans for sure, but I doubt there’s Messi fatigue among players. Will any of the fatigue take away from votes for Messi if he puts up similar numbers and plays in 25-ish regular season matches? I also doubt that. He also only had one penalty kick last season.

Yes, it’s boring. I wish I had a hotter take, but I’m not lobbing scorchers just for the sake of it.

Messi is the greatest player of all-time. He’s still leading the Argentine national team. He’d still be getting Player of the Year votes in Ligue 1 if he was still at PSG. Let’s not overthink this one.

Some others I expect to see in contention: Lucho Acosta, Evander, Miguel Almiron and Gabriel Pec. Others include Denis Bouanga and Wilfried Zaha. I think it’ll be a combo attacker (one who scores goals and creates assists, rather than a pure assist-king or pure goalscorer).

We’re spoiled for top talent in this league right now.

Golden Boot: Lionel Messi

I know. Boring again. I tried to get there with Petar Musa — and if I had a guarantee he’ll be here for the whole season and take penalties for Dallas, he would have been my pick. But those are two ifs too many.

For all the reasons listed above, Messi is the safest bet here. Messi only got one penalty last year. Statistically, that is likely to increase. Seven players scored four or more pens last year. Another eight players scored three pens.

One way he falls short is if Miami really focus his minutes towards the Champions Cup and Club World Cup, rotating him out to rest during MLS games. Maybe there’s another injury. But we just saw him score 20 goals in under 1,500 minutes. There are a lot of forwards I like, but I’m not sure they have the upside to push towards 30 goals (like Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahmovic in the past). Messi is a safe bet to be in the 20-25 range, with upside to chase the record with enough minutes.

Musa, Denkey and Emmanuel Latte Lath are three pure strikers who should be among the chase. I don’t think any of those three will be the majority penalty taker for their teams though. For this award, that helps a lot.

Goal-scoring wingers Pec, Bouanga and maybe Zaha could crash the party. What if Cincy unleashes Evander to focus more on scoring than creating, given the other creators in the team?