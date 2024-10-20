Eight months ago, the long-winding road of the MLS regular season kicked off on a pleasant mid-February evening in South Florida. On Sunday, all 29 teams finished their 34-game schedule and the story of the 2024 regular season is over.

Telling the story of the season is what the annual awards ballot is for me. A snapshot, something to look back on when you’re fact-checking a memory or pulling up a team’s Wikipedia to remember the moments.

I have the privilege and responsibility to vote in the end-of-season awards, something I take seriously. I also take transparency seriously, and I enjoy the exercise of writing this column to explain the rationale behind my choices.

Here, I’ll walk you through my thinking process to where the ballot went. These are the best of the best, the margins are so thin and there is rarely one acceptable answer for any given award.

MVP – Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

I was torn going into Decision Day. Truly.

Working through the case for each of the top candidates, it was a race too close to call even after 33 of 34 games played. Well, after a hat trick to help seal the points record, my vote was worked out on the final day of the season: Inter Miami ’s Lionel Messi .

Messi had the box score numbers: 20 goals and 16 assists, with his 36 goal contributions leading MLS.

Messi also had memorable individual performances along the way which are integral to these types of accolades. The Decision Day hat trick, a record five-assist match back in May and a penchant for unbelievable goals come to mind.

Yes, his lack of minutes played was an issue and was carefully considered when weighing candidates. Messi appeared in 19 of 34 games, starting only 15. I never envisioned myself voting a player for MVP with less than 1,500 minutes (!) played, but here we are. Availability matters, and it’s why my argument has nothing to do with “per 90” stats. This is a cumulative award.

Still, Messi is the right choice, even with 1,485 minutes played. If he had those same exact numbers while appearing in, say, 27 matches and 2,200 minutes, I’m not sure this would be much of a debate.

Player Goals Assists G+A Minutes Shield finish Messi, MIA 20 16 36 1,485 1st Evander, POR 15 19 34 2,459 15th Cucho, CLB 19 14 33 2,118 2nd Acosta, CIN 14 19 33 2,707 5th

I went back and forth on this vote over the last few weeks of the season.

Evander had the pole position as summer gave way to fall, but as Portland failed to climb the table, his candidacy faded for me. He was phenomenal this year, and it’s not his fault the Timbers’ defense was bad, but team performance matters and an MVP coming from a team that finished ninth in their conference was a bridge too far. Not being MVP doesn’t take anything away from how great Evander is.

The same goes for Lucho Acosta, who actually had more goal contributions this year than last year when he won MVP in a landslide. Unfortunately, that detail is erroneous because the discussion is against his contemporaries this year, not past MVPs (even himself!). Acosta actually even had a tougher job in 2024 than 2023, without a consistent center forward ahead of him. He scored or assisted 33 of Cincy’s 58 goals. If you’re someone who places the most emphasis on the literal definition of “valuable”, he might be your vote.

Cucho Hernandez is who came second for me. Before Decision Day, he was the player I lingered on. He finished with 19 goals and 14 assists, playing the most important role to one of the best teams in the league.

The margins are thin at MVP, and if this award took into account other competitions, my vote would have been Cucho thanks to his excellence in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup… but this is strictly an MLS regular season award.

Messi is my MVP. And I feel good about that decision.

Defender of the Year – Steven Moreira, Columbus Crew

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With how pyrotechnic and aesthetically pleasing the Crew’s attack is under Wilfried Nancy, the defense is often overlooked. They conceded the fourth-fewest goals (40) with underlying numbers aligned (sixth-fewest xGA).

Traditionally, MLS Defender of the Year goes to the dominant center back on one of the handful of best defensive teams in the league. I’m bucking that trend this year and I hope more join me, because my Defender of the Year is Crew outside center back Steven Moreira.

A fullback has never won the award, though Moreira doesn’t play as a fullback in this system. He also doesn’t really play as a center back— Well in the established mold of previous winners: Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Jakob Glesnes, Chad Marshall, Jamison Olave, etc.

Moreira’s role is so unique and underpins the tactical foundation of what the Crew do. Defensively, his one-on-one defending is elite. He’s just about the only defender I’ve seen consistently be able to truly bother Denis Bouanga in the last 18 months, so much so that Bouanga swapped sides during the Leagues Cup final. Bouanga is a cyborg who grinds defenders to dust in this league.

In possession, the Crew start everything with their back three. Every single player on the field needs to be brave under pressure to dribble or pass out, especially the riskier the situation gets. He does that, too.

The case against Moreira is simply breaking the trend of the type of player who wins this award and MLS minutes. His 23 starts and 2,104 minutes are the fewest among other players I considered: Micael (Houston), Adilson Malanda (Charlotte), Aaron Long (LAFC), Yeimar/Jackson Ragen (Seattle).

Goalkeeper of the Year – Kristijan Kahlina, Charlotte FC

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina had a phenomenal 2024 season from start to finish and is the deserving choice for this award.

Kahlina was tied for the league lead in clean sheets and Charlotte’s defense conceded the second-fewest goals in MLS (37). That sets the stage for what I find to be the more valuable view of this award: advanced shot-stopping metrics.

FBRef has a stat called post shot expected goals minus goals allowed. It’s a fancy way of trying to quantify how many goals above (or below) expectation a goalkeeper kept out. Kahlina’s was a league-leading 10.6. That stat argues Kahlina himself saved 10.6 goals above expected, 2.7 more than any other goalie.

American Soccer Analysis has a variation of this stat too. Kahlina was the runaway leader there too.

Both the box score numbers and underlying metrics need to work in conjunction (game’s not played on a spreadsheet, mate). For instance, Roman Burki was second in FBRef’s metrics, and was generally strong again in 2024, but St. Louis finished 12th in the West and conceded 63 goals.

NYCFC’s Matt Freese, Austin FC’s Brad Stuver and Houston’s Steve Clark were the others under consideration for me, but Kahlina separated himself down the stretch.

Newcomer of the Year – Gabriel Pec, LA Galaxy

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

The box score and underlying numbers for LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec are elite, but that still doesn't quite encapsulate how great the Brazilian was in his debut MLS season.

Pec, the LA Galaxy club-record signing on a transfer fee around $10 million from Vasco da Gama last winter, had 16 goals and 14 assists. His 30 combined goal contributions were among the best in the league and only a few off the top MVP candidates.

The underlying numbers were off the charts, too. Among MLS attacking midfielders and wingers, he was in the 91st percentile or better in 10 categories, including the 99th percentile in progressive carries, 96th in non-penalty xG + xA and 94th in goals.

Pec’s highlight reel is electric, but just watching any LA Galaxy game gives you a deeper appreciation of his quality, IQ and impact on the game. The game model revolves around Riqui Puig, but the attack isn’t one of the best in the league without Pec. His off- and on-ball movement creates space for Puig and someone to be on the end of through balls. They were among the most pleasant teams to watch in MLS.

This was not an easy award to give out, which isn’t often the case for Newcomer. Any argument for Luis Suárez over Pec is fair and rational. Suarez’s 20 goals and nine assists were integral to Miami’s record-setting season, but for me, it’s still Pec.

Player Goals Assists G+A Gabriel Pec, LAG 16 14 30 Suarez, MIA 20 9 29 Rodriguez, POR 16 7 23 Musa, DAL 16 3 19

In almost any other year, Suarez would have been an absolute no-brainer. In most other years, Jonathan Rodriguez (Portland) or Petar Musa (Dallas) would have been deserving winners. Not this year.

Young Player of the Year – Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This award was primed to be a runaway for Colombian winger Andres Gomez, but when Ligue 1 club Rennes came to Real Salt Lake with a club-record bid, he was off to France.

Instead of Gomez, it’s his former teammate Diego Luna, who took a leap this year. The creative attacker had eight goals and 12 assists for RSL as they finished third in the West.

Inter Miami dynamic midfielder Diego Gomez is second, but was hampered by injury (and international duty) to stack up to Luna’s candidacy. As GIVEMESPORT revealed this summer, Gomez is off to Brighton in the winter.

I don’t expect him to end up on many ballots, but Quinn Sullivan deserves a shout here. He was awesome for the Philadelphia Union, a breakout 2024 where he looked like a regen version of Alejandro Bedoya. That is huge praise.

Coach of the Year – Wilfried Nancy, Columbus Crew

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

I stress again like in the MVP section: the criteria for this award is strictly MLS regular season, not factoring in successes in Leagues Cup (which the Crew won) or CONCACAF Champions Cup (the Crew got to the final). And still my Coach of the Year is Wilfried Nancy.

The top line argument is easy. Just watch the Columbus Crew SC play. They could be in generic kits and you’d know it’s them by the style. That style is the most beautiful in the league. They scored the second-most goals (72), created the fifth-most xG, held the second-most possession and attempted the second-most passes.

It resulted in a second-place finish in the Supporters’ Shield standings, with incredible moments aplenty along the way.

While the Crew’s exploits in the two ancillary competitions can’t be weighed, the fixture congestion and issues for their regular season campaign they created can be. The Crew dealt with it expertly.

Nancy dutifully rotated but the core principles — bravery, belief, attacking verve — was the same no matter which 11 players donned the Crew crest to kick off a game. When at full strength, the attacking trio of Cucho, Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez was mesmerizing.

As is standard with this coach and his staff, it felt as if every player improved under him in 2024. Max Arfsten is the latest developmental gem.

One player appeared in more than 30 regular season games (Rossi). Even ironman Darlington Nagbe, at 34-years-old now, needed to be rotated so he can be as fresh as possible for the playoffs. Sixteen players featured more than 1,000 minutes, plus four midseason acquisitions played more than 400 minutes each.

Comeback Player of the Year – Ian Fray, Inter Miami

The story of young defender Ian Fray is one of pain and perseverance. It’s inspiring.

Fray was a highly-rated talent progressing through the Inter Miami youth ranks to the cusp of the first team, breaking into the second team by age 17. The following preseason, in 2021 when he was hoping to establish himself as a first teamer, he tore his ACL.

Following a long recovery, Fray was back for preseason in 2022. He tore his ACL again.

Another long recovery ensued and despite the challenges, Fray became a regular in the first team just before Messi’s arrival. On Messi’s debut, Fray went down with a non-contact injury. It was a third torn ACL in three years. Just brutal.

This season the 22-year-old came back once again, with a relentless will, and made 16 appearances, scoring twice.