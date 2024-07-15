Highlights Talks are ongoing between Lyon and Colorado Rapids for Moise Bombito.

Minnesota United working on signing Italian forward Yeboah and Panama center back Fariña.

Houston Dynamo reject offer for midfielder Carrasquilla.

From MLS teams being able to officially register new signings this week to further negotiations with clubs abroad for outbound moves, news continues to churn.

Here’s the latest transfer information across MLS.

Moise Bombito Latest as Lyon Target Defender

Talks continue with Lyon, player wants move

Talks remain ongoing between Lyon and the Colorado Rapids for Canadian international defender Moise Bombito, sources tell GiveMeSport, but there is still no agreement reached between clubs.

The player wants the move to Lyon, to continue his development in a top-five league at a big club.

Bombito has returned to Colorado and is back in training with the Rapids following his run at the Copa America with Canada, helping lead his country to the semifinal.

Lyon had an opening bid around $4 million rejected and talks have continued since. They said they could go up to $5.5 million, which the Rapids said is insufficient. The clubs have discussed the possibility of Lyon including a player coming back to the Rapids to make up the difference, but talks continue. If a deal is found, it would blow the Rapids’ current record outbound transfer figure ($3 million) out of the water.

Lyon is owned by Eagle Football Holdings, which also owns Botafogo and Crystal Palace among others. Eagle Football Holdings drove a deal to sign Thiago Almada from Atlanta United earlier this summer. Almada is starting at Botafogo but is planned to join Lyon in January.

Bombito, 24, has had a meteoric rise in his professional career, only in his second season. He quickly established himself among the best center backs in MLS and as a nailed-on starter for the Canadian national team.

Bombito has the fastest sprint speed recorded in a 2024 MLS game this season, hitting 23.16 MPH. His physical traits are elite and he continues to develop at a rapid rate.

Moise Bombito stats per 90 minutes compared to center backs in 2024 MLS season Stat Percentile Progressive passes 93rd Progressive carries 80th Aerials won 78th Tackles 79th

Minnesota Working on Multiple Deals

Minnesota in talks for Panamanian defender and Italian winger

Minnesota United is working to add multiple players this summer. They are in talks to sign Italian forward Kelvin Yeboah from Genoa as well as Panama international center back Edgardo Fariña from Independiente, sources tell GiveMeSport.

Yeboah, 24, could be added with an open designated player spot. The versatile attacker had six goals and two assists in 1,121 minutes on loan with Standard Liege over the second half of the 2023-24 season. He has spent time on loan at Augsburg and Montpellier as well. He broke through in Austria, particularly excelling with Strum Graz with 13 goals and seven assists across 26 appearances in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Yeboah represented both Ghana and Italy at the youth international level.

Fariña, 22, has seven caps with Panama, starting all four matches at the Copa America, where his country were eliminated in the quarterfinals. The defender has spent his club career in Panama and Guatemala, winning the Guatemalan top flight with CSD Municipal while on loan last year. He’s also featured for Universitario in Panama.

It’s unclear if a deal will get done for Fariña, as a European club are pushing to sign the defender as well.

Minnesota are in for a busy summer, the second window under new sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad and head coach Eric Ramsay.

They kicked off their summer business with a deal to sign English attacker Samuel Shashoua — most recently with Albacete after graduating from Tottenham’s academy — as well as the outbound transfers of Kervin Arriaga, Victor Eriksson and wantaway star Emanuel Reynoso.

The deal for Reynoso to Club Tijuana opened a DP spot. Forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Robin Lod currently hold two DP spots for Minnesota, though Lod can be bought down.

Houston Reject Offer for Carrasquilla

Bid viewed below Carrasquilla's valuation

The Houston Dynamo have rejected an offer for Panama international Coco from Greek club Aris FC, sources tell GiveMeSport.

The offer was far below the Dynamo’s valuation of the player. The deal started at $1.5 million but could have reached $3 million.

Carrasquilla, 25, has 56 caps with Panama and is among MLS’s best midfielders. He has been integral to Houston’s success the last two seasons, helping lead the team to win the US Open Cup and advance to the Western Conference final in 2023. The team is in a solid position again in 2024 despite a rash of injuries slowing the first half of the season.

Houston are expecting further offers to come and are open to letting Carrasquilla go to Europe. The midfielder has one goal and two assists in 17 MLS matches this season.

Carrasquilla stats per 90 minutes compared to attacking midfielders/wingers - 2024 season Stat Percentile xA 89th Shot-creating actions 86th Progressive carries 83rd Progressive passes 77th

The club already signed Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce on a club-record deal (north of $5 million transfer fee) ahead of the transfer window opening. Ponce will be available to debut on Saturday. The club also is finalizing a deal to sign winger Lawrence Ennali from Górnik Zabrze for around $3 million.

If Carrasquilla departs, Houston is expected to add another key attack-minded midfielder this summer. The summer transfer window in MLS closes August 14, weeks before European windows close. Timing of deals will dictate potential moves.

Mathieu Choiniere Latest

Market to heat up as window opens

Mathieu Choiniere requested a transfer from CF Montréal in May after talks for a new contract went sour and, with the summer transfer window in MLS on the brink of opening, the situation remains the same: Choiniere still wants out, sources say.

The versatile midfielder is a back-to-back MLS All-Star selection. A market for Choiniere is robust with plenty of MLS clubs interested. Montréal holds an option on Choiniere’s current contract for 2025.

Choiniere, 25, was with Canada at the Copa America and has returned to training this week. He’s a product of Montréal’s academy and has made 134 appearances for his boyhood side.

RSL and USYNT GK Beavers gathering interest

Beavers could be heading abroad

Real Salt Lake and U.S. youth international goalkeeper Gavin Beavers is gathering interest abroad, with at least one Premier League club coming to America to scout the goalkeeper, sources say. RSL has not received an offer yet.

Beavers, 19, has already made 19 first-team appearances for RSL, including 13 in MLS. The highly-rated shot-stopper was not released to feature for the United States U-20 squad about to kick off play at the U-20 CONCACAF Championship, which also serves as the qualifying tournament for the U-20 World Cup. Beavers was not released because he's expected to play first-team minutes over the next several weeks.

Stats via FBRef - correct as of 15/07/2024