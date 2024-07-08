Highlights LA Galaxy in active talks with free agent Marco Reus.

Reus has options from Middle East and Europe, but prefers Galaxy.

Reus had 170 goals and 131 assists for Borussia Dortmund.

The LA Galaxy remain in active discussions with free agent attacker Marco Reus and continue to feel hopeful about reaching a deal, sources say.

Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a month. The Galaxy met with Reus’ camp around the Champions League final. The talks aren’t straight forward because the Galaxy are restricted in what they can offer Reus, capped at $1.7 million per season.

MLS clubs are permitted three Designated Players (DPs) who are not capped in what they can make. Every other player on the roster can make no more than around $1.7 million this year. The Galaxy’s three DPs are Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

Reus also has options from the Middle East and Europe. The feeling is if he were to only want a big financial package, he would have already signed in the Middle East.

Charlotte FC tried to sign the player as well, and could have offered more money, but Reus wants the Galaxy if he comes to MLS. Los Angeles already agreed to a deal with Charlotte FC for Reus’ Discovery Rights. MLS teams need to have a player’s rights before signing. Typically in these transactions, allocation money will change hands only if the player signs, but in this case, Charlotte will receive some money up front, regardless if the deal gets done.

The Galaxy currently sit third in the Western Conference table, comfortably in a playoff position.

Marco Reus is Officially a Free Agent

Reus, 35, departed Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract expired. He had 170 goals and 131 assists for the club.

At his peak, Reus was one of the best, most electrifying wingers in the world. In 2013-14, he finished with 23 goals and 22 assists in 43 matches. In 2018-19, he had 21 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances.

Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Ranks Stat Totals All-Time Rank Appearances 429 4th Goals 170 2nd Assists 131 1st

And although he became more of a rotational option down the stretch, he showed he still had plenty of gas left in the tank, scoring nine times and adding 10 assists in just over 2000 minutes of action for Dortmund this season, a campaign which saw the German side reach the finals of the Champions League.

Reus was one of several high-profile players left off Germany's roster for Euro 2024. It's a squad that is young, and there still could be value in having the likes of Reus around the group – but his international career is likely done.

That wouldn't necessarily the worst outcome for an MLS side like the Galaxy. At times, MLS breaks do not coincide with international breaks (i.e. MLS is still ongoing throughout the Euros), meaning teams could be forced to play without their stars who are on international duty.

Reus has 48 senior caps for Germany, scoring 15 times.