The 2025 MLS season is about a month old and teams are receiving data points about their current group while preferred starting lineups have taken shape.

Player movement will continue as the primary transfer window remains open for another month. With most transfer windows across the world closed, teams can look within the league for potential additions.

If I were a GM, depending on positional need, below are some players I would target. The names below are mostly players who have fallen out of favor or are at a position of strength for their club.

Noel Buck

New England Revolution

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Noel Buck has found himself on the outside looking in again with the New England Revolution and clubs around the league have taken notice, with sources saying the Revs have received a couple trade offers for the England youth international but nothing that has matched their valuation.

Buck, 19, broke through under Bruce Arena and is still one of the most talented young players in MLS but hasn’t won regular minutes under Caleb Porter. He went on a loan to Southampton ’s U-21 team last summer and returned this winter.

The midfielder already has 57 appearances for the club. A change of scenery for a decent price, plus the Revs retaining a healthy sell-on clause because Buck’s future is still in Europe, might ultimately make sense for all parties.

Duncan McGuire

Orlando City

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Several other clubs in MLS have had an idea for Duncan McGuire, but Orlando City SC did not mince words: Duncan is not for sale. Real Salt Lake is one of the teams who called, as revealed on GIVEMESPORT last month.

Still, as long as they have three potential starting forwards (McGuire, Luis Muriel and Ramiro Enrique), his name will be in speculation.

McGuire, 24, just made his season debut after returning from shoulder surgery. He has 23 goals and six assists in just under 3,000 minutes over his first two seasons at the club. Along the way, a transfer to Blackburn fell through because of an administration error, and he ultimately signed a new contract with Orlando.

Willy Agada

Sporting KC

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Another forward that RSL called about is Sporting Kansas City ’s Willy Agada. SKC, like Orlando, insisted they don’t want to move the player, despite signing Dejan Joveljic.

Agada, though, has only played 118 minutes of a possible 540, with one start despite ample room for rotation with a Concacaf Champions Cup series at the start of the season. He was an unused sub last weekend when the team were 3-0 down (and ultimately climbed back for a 3-3 draw).

If there’s no way for Peter Vermes to regularly play Agada and Joveljic together, then more teams will call. The 25-year-old had 10 goals last season in 1,729 minutes.

Julian Gressel

Inter Miami

Very surprisingly, Julian Gressel has fallen out of the matchday roster on most occasions for Inter Miami CF to start 2025. This is a player who started 31 of the team’s 34 regular-season matches last year and was a key piece to a record-setting campaign.

The player prefers to stay on the East coast, maybe complicating the market a bit, but it’s clear he is not in Javier Mascherano’s plans this season.

Hassani Dotson

Minnesota United