CARSON, Calif. — The typical cadence of MLS Cup week starts with a bit of mystery, then builds.

Mystery because, unlike the Champions League final or Super Bowl, the game is hosted by the better regular season team of the two finalists. When the NY Red Bulls dispatched of Orlando City SC on Saturday night, they knew they were heading West but didn’t know where. The Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Seattle Sounders and set plans in motion.

Once teams, media and fanfare arrive in market, the spectacle builds. Thursday marked media day, with a parade of players from both sides taking questions.

“Interviews are interviews, man,” Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy said. McCarthy is preparing for his third consecutive MLS Cup.

These are the biggest takeaways from MLS Cup media day ahead of the final on Saturday:

Replacing Riqui Puig

No storyline is more consequential to determining the champion than the LA Galaxy trying to replace star Riqui Puig, who suffered a torn ACL last weekend. An injury he played on for more than 30 minutes and provided the game-winning assist.

Puig was one of the best players in MLS this year. The 25-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 regular season appearances, plus four goals and three assists in four playoff matches.

“It sucks for Riqui, man,” McCarthy said. “He put in a shift, then you see him in tears after the game, and you hope it wasn’t what it was. You want to win it for him, you want to win it for the group.”

The Red Bull players felt the same.

“I’m really sad for Riqui that he’s not able to play this game, I’m sad for him and I’m sad for the Cup final,” RBNY star Emil Forsberg said. “For us, it doesn’t change much. We know what we need to do to win this game.”

To “replace” Puig is a false premise— there is no like for like replacement for him in the league. He comfortably leads the league in touches and passes.

Puig is the metronome for the Galaxy’s possession-based attack. Everything the team does flows through him. His service routinely put star wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Painstil into dangerous spaces as well as creates chances for center forward Dejan Joveljic.

Thankfully for the Galaxy, they are better equipped than any team in the league to adapt to such an absence given the starpower and depth to their attack. They will lean more on Pec and Paintsil in the buildup, while either Marco Reus or Diego Fagundez are the natural attacking options to build through the midfield.

“It’s not so often we played without Riqui during the season,” Reus said. “Our playing style will be a little bit different without him, but the team knows how we’re going to play.

Reus started alongside Puig last week but was substituted at halftime with a groin injury. Reus says he expects to play.

“I’m really confident that we’re strong enough for this,” Reus said. “In the end, we have to show it on the pitch.”

“I want to kick the s—t out of them”

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The strengths of the two finalists are clear: One is a beautiful, explosive attack and the other is a gritty, impenetrable defense.

The Galaxy have scored 16 goals in four playoffs matches. The Red Bulls have conceded just once in four, including three clean sheets in all three road games.

The Red Bulls want to make the Galaxy uncomfortable, just as they did against Orlando, NYCFC and Columbus en route to the final.

“He’s a baller to be honest. We respect him,” Tolkin said of Pec, “but we want to kick the s—t out of them.”

Tolkin will be lined up on the same flank as Pec.

“We have that New Jersey, New York, grit and swag," Tolkin said. "We’re up in your face. Guys don’t like that. I’ve seen it. I’ve heard it from players.”

New York tweaked their tactical set-up at the start of the playoffs to switch to a three-center back formation. Within it, Sean Nealis, Dylan Nealis and Andres Reyes have been an incredible unit with Carlos Coronel behind. It has also given more freedom to the attacking trio of Forsberg, Morgan and Dante Vanzeir when they’re on the ball.

“The change has given us clearer reference points defensively,” Lewis Morgan said. “We go man-to-man… it’s something that’s helped massively. It is a lot more running, but playoff football is different. It really suits us.”

The Galaxy are ready for the defensive tactics, the same way the Red Bulls are ready for the Galaxy attack.

“They’ll try to stress us in every situation, to not let us get in our flow,” Reus said. “Especially to Joe (Paintsil), (Gabriel) Pec or Dejan (Joveljic).”

Will the Red Bulls push forward to win the ball higher up the field?

“The more they come forward, the more I find my space,” Painstil said. “I would like to ask them to come forward so then there is more space for me!”

"Why not us?"

The New York Red Bulls arrived to MLS Cup despite entering the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, a team that won just three of its previous 20 games across the regular season and Leagues Cup.

In the playoffs, they exploded into life. Led by that defensive unit and burgeoning chemistry in the front three, the Red Bulls have defied the odds.

“Nobody believed we’d be here,” Forsberg said. “A little mentality, the right attitude, working hard everyday and anything is possible. Why not us?”

Morgan understood the doubters, but still set out to prove them wrong.

“People sometimes say they don’t read anything online— That’s a lie," Morgan said. "We know everything. But I wouldn’t say anyone’s opinion of us was wrong because of what we showed in the regular season.”