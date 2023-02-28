Reporter Albert Breer has spoken about Tom Brady and possible changes to his plans for the 2023 NFL season.

Tom Brady might start to have second thoughts when it comes to retirement this offseason, NFL reporter Albert Breer has claimed.

After more than two decades in the National Football League, Tom Brady decided that enough was enough and that it was time to call time on not just the greatest career that any player has had in the sport of American Football, but possibly across all sports across the world.

In a post on social media he announced that his decision was ‘for good’, and has filed all the paperwork with the league, a pretty strong indicator that this retirement is going to stick, unlike last year’s when he announced his retirement only to come back again in March.

However, NFL reporter Albert Breer thinks that we shouldn’t be planning the retirement party and working on his place in Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2028 just yet.

Tom Brady might be on his way back… again?

Writing in a column for SI.com, Breer, who was talking on a broader point about teams who were showing an interest in signing him should he have hit free agency and whether they might still be showing interest in coaxing him out of retirement, pointed out that whilst Brady might be firm in his plans to move into broadcasting right now, that when football season comes around again, it might well be that the 45-year-old gets that itch once again:

I’m not slamming the door shut for a couple of reasons. The first is no one knows how Brady will feel come the first day of training camp, or on opening day, when his body clock tells him it’s time for football season. It stands to reason that internal alarm will ring louder for him than any player ever.

The second is simpler. He can still play after throwing for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 97.2 passer rating at 45 years old—through a calendar year that was anything but normal on and off the field. It’s also obvious in talking to those who went head-to-head with him through that tumultuous campaign.

I think he’s being honest. His actions track with that, too. My understanding is he told Buccaneers folks in the fall that his plan, should he retire, was to take a year off, decompress and study broadcasters before entering the booth and starting the clock on his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox. So none of what he’s done over the past month hasn’t been haphazard at all—it actually follows the road map he explained to others months ago. What’s harder to forecast, I’d say, is how he’ll feel when he actually hits the uncharted territory that lies ahead.

Breer’s points are certainly solid, and based on his behaivour last year, we should certainly keep our eyes and mind open when it comes to his future, especially as he has decided not to start his broadcasting career until the year 2024.

But whilst we have had some skepticism about his ‘retirement’ in the past, this one does just feel slightly different, so we don’t expect this to be the case, although we won’t be totally surprised if it comes to be.