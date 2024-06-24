Highlights Tom Brady called Peyton Manning the "gold standard" of QB play at the Patriots HOF ceremony.

Brady and Manning have an impressive history with a combined nine Super Bowl wins.

Despite their fierce rivalry, Brady and Manning have deep respect and admiration for each other.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had one of the greatest rivalries in sports for nearly two decades. However, Brady had nothing but high praise for Manning, calling him the “gold standard” of quarterback play.

Manning was in attendance for Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony with the New England Patriots, and Brady gave Manning his flowers:

I think that I could never have been the type of player that I was without having someone like Peyton that I had to aspire to be like, And I looked at him as the gold standard for quarterback play, and I still do.

The Two GOATs

Brady and Manning have two of the greatest NFL resumes of all time

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brady and Manning are arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time. Their resumes are one for the history books, sharing a combined nine Super Bowl victories, six Super Bowl MVPs, eight NFL MVPs, 10 first-team All-Pro selections, and 29 Pro Bowl appearances.

Brady and Manning have been tied to each other for nearly their entire careers. Brady’s first win of his career was against Manning. Brady dominated in his first start with the Patriots, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 44-13.

In fact, Manning wouldn’t defeat Brady until their seventh matchup, as Manning and the Colts defeated the Patriots 40-21 in 2005. Brady won 11 of the 17 matchups against Manning, whether Manning was playing with the Colts or the Denver Broncos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In their 17 matchups, Manning threw three pick-sixes. However, Brady never threw one against Manning.

However, Manning had the slight upper hand in the postseason, winning three of his five matchups against Brady in the playoffs.

Manning's Praise for Brady

Manning spoke about Brady's career at the Patriots' Hall of Fame ceremony

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Manning joked that the Patriots fans were happy to see him due to him losing so often to the team, as Manning only beat Brady twice in New England:

I'm much more popular than Eli [Manning] here, I promise you that. But no, absolutely, you knew when you were playing against a Tom Brady team, you better be at your best, because if you weren't, Tom Brady was going to beat you every time.

It is clear that although Brady vs. Manning was one of the greatest rivalries of all time on, but off the field, the two have a ton of admiration and praise for one another, and the competition made both of them better players.

