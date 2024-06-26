Highlights Tom Brady reminds us that success requires control over intangibles; focus on work ethic, consistent discipline, and attitude.

Brady's discipline, both seen and unseen, was critical to his success on the field.

Brady emphasizes mental toughness and proactive initiative as the key to overcoming adversity.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady has had a historic career on the gridiron, winning seven Super Bowls, earning five Super Bowl MVPs, and being named NFL MVP three times.

With 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns over the course of his career, Brady retired in 2023 and has since transitioned into the media stage of his career. He will be a senior NFL analyst for Fox Sports this upcoming NFL season.

While football fans celebrate Brady for his on-field achievements, his mentality ultimately sets him apart. As he steps away from the game, fans gain deeper insights into a champion's mindset through interviews and various media platforms. With that being said, here are the top-10 quotes from Brady ever since the legend hung up his cleats.

1 Brady Reminds Us We Can't Control Everything

You stay motivated through the winning. What you can control is your process; you can control those intangibles. You can control your work ethic, consistent discipline, and attitude.

There is an old cliché that sports are a microcosm of life. In life, there are things one cannot control, but there are things that can be controlled, such as effort and focus. In times of adversity, one can lose sight of the actions that can be taken to change course and get the desired outcome.

2 Discipline Was Key to the QB's Success

But I did have something inside of me that no one could see from the outside, this level of discipline that I could accomplish something significant and special.

One of the most popular questions successful people are asked is what makes them different from the next person. Brady expresses the quality that separates him from the competition in this quote. Ultimately, discipline is a common characteristic that Brady consistently highlights when discussing his approach to football and life.

3 Brady Highlights the Difficulty of Achieving Your Goals

Sometimes success is just as challenging as failure.

Tom Brady sat down with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder of The Pivot Podcast to discuss his playing career and the next chapter of his life with retirement.

Brady expressed in this quote that the attention one receives from success can be distracting. Sticking to your routine when being asked to do show appearances and have events is not easy. This quote is sobering and reinforces the need to stay level-headed amid success and failure.

4 A Reminder That Internal Battles Can Be Navigated

You know, you better fight yourself. Cause you're not only winning when things are going your way. You must figure out how to win when things aren't going your way. You gotta figure out when your body's fighting you when your mind's fighting you.

As stated in this quote, Brady expresses the importance and value of being mentally tough. It is easy to find a way to win and persevere when things are going according to plan; however, true champions are made through adversity. Figuring out how to win when faced with adversity is challenging because your biggest opponent is not the one on the playing field but your mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat : In the 21 seasons where he started 12 or more contests, Tom Brady failed to post a double-digit win total twice. As a Patriot, he failed to reach the 10-victory plateau when appearing 12 or more times just once (2002).

5 Brady Is All About Going and Taking What You Want

The fish just don't jump in the boat. Go out there and do it yourself. Don't wait around for someone to hand deliver something. Go make it happen.

Renowned barber and entrepreneur Vic Blends cut Brady's hair and interviewed him. Vic asked Brady a question about his work ethic. The quote personifies the importance of being proactive and taking initiative when accomplishing goals.

6 The GOAT Praises His Former Teammates

If you look at all my teammates here tonight, it would be impossible to find better examples of men who embody that work ethic, integrity, purpose, determination, and discipline it takes to be a champion in life.

In this quote from Brady's New England Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, he credits his teammates for mirroring the work ethic that he embodied. It personifies Brady's leadership, reinforcing a common theme of the team buying into a long-term goal and making the necessary sacrifices to obtain it.

7 A Reminder That Being Different Is Alright

The truth is, you don't have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren't. Consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts.

We marvel at Brady's ability to perform at a high level for many years in the NFL. In this quote, Brady debunks the notion that he is not exceptional. Ultimately, his sustained success over time is a product of his grit, determination, and refusal to take the easy way out. Furthermore, he has consistently demonstrated that hard work and persistence can make a difference.

I would encourage everyone to play football because the game provides lessons that teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity, and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone's individual goals.

Brady was recently inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The quote expresses his love for football and his encouragement to others to pursue the sport for its countless lessons. Further, the game is not about wins and losses but more about the collective achievement of the team and, more importantly, the sacrifice and dedication it takes to achieve those collective goals.

9 Practice? We're Talking About Practice?

Every day of practice is important, and you know why? Because when I was on the (New England) Patriots and we had 20 years of winning, every day was a big day. I treated preseason and regular season games like a Super Bowl. So when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me.

This quote comes from the Fanatics' conversation with 2024 rookies. He overemphasizes the importance of preparation and making the most of every opportunity. Further, he tells the rookies that 20 years of winning is a day-to-day process. To win the big game, one has to seize every opportunity on the journey.

10 The Seasoned QB Reminds Young Players To Play as a Team

When you have 53 guys on the team, you think it's about you, it ain't about you. It's about us. And the biggest problem I see with a lot of the young players today (is), you guys are making it too much about me and me because of social media, branding, and all that.

Brady, Hip-hop executive mogul Jay-Z, and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin spoke to some of the 2024 NFL Draft class rookies. Several quarterbacks attended the event, including Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, who shared some wisdom on being a team player and removing unselfishness from their approach to football.

Furthermore, each quarterback built their brand via social media through name, image, and likeness deals during college; however, Brady always encourages them to think about the team.

