Highlights Tom Brady's best receiver was tight end Rob Gronkowski, with whom he played 11 seasons between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Randy Moss played parts of four seasons with Brady in New England, racking up close to 4,000 yards and catching 50 touchdown passes.

Troy Brown was the receiver who helped TB12 get acclimated to life in the NFL.

While Tom Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and is considered by many as the greatest quarterback ever to suit up in the NFL, he didn't have a top-notch receiver during the early years of his illustrious career.

That quickly changed in 2007.

Not only did the Patriots bring in All-Pro wide receiver Randy Moss, but they also added the underrated Wes Welker, giving TB12 one of the best one-two punches in the league at the wide receiver position.

Brady helped Moss set a single-season record for touchdown receptions in 2007, and Welker led the NFL in catches that same year. Throughout his career, Brady found comfort in an underneath receiver like Welker (and later Julian Edelman).

We compiled a list of the top pass catchers Brady played with during his 23-year NFL career, and we certainly had to include the tight end position here. As if we'd leave Gronk out of the mix.

Here's where things got tricky. While Antonio Brown and Mike Evans (and maybe even Chris Godwin), who TB12 played alongside during his three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are, overall, more talented than some of the names on this list, they didn't have the impact on Brady as his New England receivers did.

Here's a closer look at Tom Brady's best receivers during the course of his legendary career.

Related Ranking the 15 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history?

1 Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski led the NFL in touchdown receptions in his second year in the NFL

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The best receiver Brady ever played with wasn't a wide receiver at all. The seven-time Super Bowl champion developed a strong rapport with tight end Rob Gronkowski early on during their nine-year run together in Foxborough and then got two years with him in Tampa as well.

New England took a shot with the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end out of Arizona in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, selecting him with the 42nd overall pick. And he paid immediate dividends.

As a rookie, Gronk proved to be a massive target for Brady, as the two hooked up 42 times, 10 of those instances accounting for touchdowns. In his second year, Gronkowski proved to be the focal point of the New England passing game and led the NFL with 17 touchdown catches. Gronk also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time, finishing with what ultimately proved to be a career-high 1,327 receiving yards on 90 catches.

Gronkowski and Brady proved their comfort level with one other was no fluke. The bruising tight end had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his nine-year run in New England and finished his time in Foxborough with 7,861 regular-season receiving yards and 79 touchdown receptions, adding another 1,163 yards and 15 scores in the postseason.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season but returned to the NFL in 2020, joining Brady with the Bucs. They spent two seasons together in Tampa, winning a fourth Lombardi Trophy together. Gronk caught 100 regular-season passes for the Bucs for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 17 catches for 226 yards and three scores in the playoffs, including two touchdowns in Super Bowl 55.

2 Randy Moss

Randy Moss made history in his first season with Brady and the Patriots

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Although Brady put up some solid numbers in his first six seasons as the starting quarterback with the Patriots, he never had a dominant wide receiver. As mentioned, that all changed in 2007.

From 2001 to 2006, Brady went 70-24 as the starter in the regular season and threw 147 touchdown passes during that stretch, including an NFL-best 28 during the 2002 season, which, oddly enough, was one of the two times New England missed the playoffs during his tenure. His 4,110 passing yards led the league in 2005.

Things only got better for Brady when the Patriots made a deal for All-Pro wideout Randy Moss.

Moss played the first seven years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro selections. The Vikings traded Moss to the Oakland Raiders after the 2004 season. He spent two fairly uneventful seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Patriots in 2007.

Brady capitalized on having one of the top wide receivers in the game. In their first season together in 2007, they connected for an NFL-record 23 touchdowns and led the Patriots to an undefeated regular season. Moss ultimately racked up 98 catches for 1,493 yards and finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting, losing only to TB12 himself, who also won NFL MVP.

Moss spent three full seasons with the Patriots, leading the NFL in touchdown catches in two of them. After four games of the 2010 season, the Patriots traded him back to the Vikings. During his time in New England, Moss recorded 3,904 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions.

3 Wes Welker

No player had more catches in the NFL in 2007, 2009, and 2011 than Wes Welker

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While Moss was catching touchdown passes from Brady in 2007, Wes Welker was catching everything else.

Welker, who'd spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins to begin his NFL career (not including his one game for the San Diego Chargers before they cut him), came to the Patriots via trade in 2007, the same year as Moss arrived in Foxborough. Brady had a new receiving corps to work with, and he used both perfectly.

Moss was the deep threat, and Welker was Mr. Reliable over the middle. In his first season with the Patriots, Welker was targeted 145 times and caught a league-high 112 passes. He finished with 1,175 yards, marking the first 1,000-yard season of his career. He added eight touchdowns, and he and Moss gave Brady arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league.

Welker ultimately played six seasons with the Patriots and had at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of them. The line exception was in 2010, when he recorded 848 yards. He also led the NFL in receptions in 2009 (123) and 2011 (122), earning First-Team All-Pro honors in both seasons. During the 2011 season, Welker finished with a career-high 1,569 receiving yards.

In his six years with the Patriots, Welker racked up 7,459 yards and 37 touchdowns. In 2013, the Texas Tech alum inked a deal with the Denver Broncos, with whom he played two seasons catching passes from Peyton Manning before finishing his career in 2015 with the St. Louis Rams.

Welker never won a Super Bowl, as his time in New England was during the Patriots' title drought. And his time in Denver concluded the year before Manning rode off into the sunset with his second Lombardi.

4 Julian Edelman

Brady helped convert Julian Edelman from a quarterback into a wide receiver

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman came into the NFL not fully knowing where he'd fit in on the field. A quarterback in college at Kent State, the California native was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Patriots, who had him playing wide receiver and on special teams.

Edelman had an up-and-down rookie season. He missed the opener with an ankle injury, but he showed what he could do in Week 2 when Welker missed his first game as a member of the Patriots, catching eight passes for 98 yards.

Edelman then broke his arm in a Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans and missed four weeks. In the final game of the season, Welker then tore his ACL against the Houston Texans, and Edelman capitalized with the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.

Edelman spent much of the next three seasons primarily on special teams, recording just 32 combined catches over those three years. In 2013, Welker left for the Broncos, and Edelman quickly took full advantage, recording the first of his two 100-catch seasons and the first of his three 1,000-yard campaigns. He caught 105 passes for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns.

After a 2014 season that saw him collect 972 yards through the air in 14 games, Edelman suffered a foot injury in 2015 that limited him to nine games. He bounced back nicely in 2016 with 1,106 receiving yards and then had a career-high 1,117 yards in 2019.

Edelman had just 850 yards in 2018 but also missed four games. But he more than made up for it in the postseason, notching 26 receptions for 388 yards, including 10 for 141 yards en route to winning Super Bowl 53 MVP.

5 Troy Brown

Troy Brown helped Brady get comfortable to life as an NFL quarterback

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While Mike Evans was certainly a candidate for the No. 5 spot after his success in just three years with Brady, Troy Brown was the wide receiver who helped Brady get comfortable with life in the NFL, and that has to count for something.

Brown was a Patriots veteran who'd already played seven years in New England before the Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Like Edelman, he was listed as a receiver, but he spent much of his early days in the NFL primarily returning punts and kickoffs.

The Marshall product finally became a full-time starting wide receiver in Brady's rookie year, although Drew Bledsoe was New England's starting quarterback at that time. Brown caught 83 passes for 944 yards in 2000 and then became Brady's safety net in 2001.

Brady, of course, took over for an injured Bledsoe early in the 2001 season and started 14 games, going 11-3. And he certainly looked at Brown often that year.

Brown was targeted a career-high 142 times and finished with 1,199 yards on 100 catches. He made the only Pro Bow of his career. Brown followed that up with another stellar season in 2002, catching 97 passes for 890 yards.

Brown finished his career with the Patriots with 6,366 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns, helping Brady win three of his seven rings.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.