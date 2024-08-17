Everyone is anticipating what Tom Brady will be like as a color commentator, and that seems to be something Brady himself is still figuring out.

Brady was a part of Fanatics Fest on Friday and joined ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on stage.

Smith asked Brady how he would approach critiquing quarterbacks when calling games. That's when Brady seemed to take a slight jab at New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones .

... I don't want to be so critical because in some ways I don't necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception ...

Brady, realizing what he was implying, then backtracked on his comment, perhaps because Fanatics Fest is taking place in New York City. There was more to Brady's comment than an accidental jab at Jones though.

Brady Trying To Avoid Being Overly Critical of QBs

While Brady was his own harshest critic, he's seeking a balance in evaluating others.

The question asked to Brady didn't even mention Daniel Jones, causing some to wonder what led to Brady using him as an example.

When Brady discussed how he'd critique quarterbacks in general, he said he wanted to avoid being too harsh. He admitted he may get tempted to say something along the lines of 'that was horrible', but feels he can't just say that on TV.

When asked why, Brady replied:

Well, because there are parents and there are family members and I don't want to always necessarily say it in that way. But if I was doing it myself and let's say I threw a really bad interception, I would walk to the sidelines and say, 'You are the worst quarterback in the world. How could you possibly make that throw? Terrible!

Brady then went into the Daniel Jones example, which got some laughter out of the New York crowd. Brady then backtracked when he realized what he was implying.

I didn't mean to say it like that. I wasn't even being critical of Daniel Jones... Maybe I was a little.

Brady has usually been accustomed to being diplomatic when discussing other players (at least on the record), but for viewers tuning in to hear his commentary, they're likely going to want nothing but the truth from Brady, no matter how brutal it may be.

Brady should not hold back when calling games.

After all, whose opinion would be more valuable than the GOAT's?

While Brady's default setting may be to remain diplomatic, viewers are tuning in to hear the truth. Brady shouldn't be pulling any punches on his broadcasts. He's not calling high school games. He's calling games featuring professional athletes, and he's expected to provide the most qualified opinion on the planet regarding QB play.

Quarterbacks are now getting paid more than ever, and increased scrutiny comes with the territory.

If Brady shies away from being overly critical on broadcasts, it won't be long before the criticism turns to him.

Brady played his entire career with a burning desire to be the best, and that's exactly how fans would expect him to approach his new career as a broadcaster.