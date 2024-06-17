Highlights Tom Brady debuted as a FOX analyst during the UFL Championship.

He signed a $375 million deal with FOX back in May 2022.

Fans praised Brady's debut on FOX, applauding his performance and giving him GOAT chants.

The G.O.A.T himself, Tom Brady began his NFL analyst career as he made his FOX broadcasting debut during the UFL Championship matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 46-year-old retired twice. The first was in February 2022 and the final retriement came in early 2023.

After an amazing career as a quarterback, Brady had a well-deserved bow out from the field of play. However, what is tagged a ‘monster 10-year deal’ sees him back in the mix as an analyst.

Brady initially signed the deal with FOX Sports in May 2022. The deal was worth a whopping $375 million, as reported by Sports Illustrated. Brady finally got his moment - and in style too.

He featured in the analyst booth of the UFL Championship Game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas.

As one of, if not the most prolific football players of all time, Brady quickly made his thoughts known on the offensive gameplan.

Despite appreciating the teams’ defensive energy, he was of the opinion that a little more ambition was needed to break the lines.

The G.O.A.T shared his thoughts on the game.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After a quick introduction - or what can be tagged an unveiling, Curt Menefee sought Brady's opinions going into the game.

“They’re all a little different,” Brady started. “You get into these games and there’s a lot of defense out there right now. The defense goes out and plays with a lot of energy but someone has to get the ball down the field and try to open the field up a little bit. It’s been a lot of horizontal passes and the defenses are swarming and trying to punch the ball out. Make them defend every blade of grass is what we used to say.”

Brady had a bright session in the booth with the two staple FOX announcers, Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt.

The Stallions went into the game as favorites - and of course, they didn't disappoint. The Stallions pounced on the Brahmas with the game ending 25-0 in favor of the Stallions.

Fans’ Reactions to Brady's Debut on FOX Sports

Fans are singing Brady's praises after successful debut.

Brady was always a joy to watch in his playing days. That energy was maintained as an analyst of the game.

Fans didn't hold back their joy seeing the the all-time great on their screens again. They had nothing but praise for him.

One user responded to the FOX Sports post revealing Brady's presence in the booth. “OMG!!! I'm so ready!”

Many others had pleasant words for Brady describing his performance in the booth as ‘excellent’.

The reactions went as far as the fans giving Brady the G.O.A.T chants for his analysis.

Tom Brady Career Stats Stat Category Totals Completion percentage (%) 64.3 Games played 335 Passing yards 89,214 Passing Touchdowns 649 Interceptions 212 Sacked 565

After a succesful debut, now the big games start, with Brady set to call his first full NFL game in Week 1, in a matchup between the Browns and Cowboys.

What is to Come for Brady as a Broadcaster?

What the future holds for Brady as a FOX analyst

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The debut appearance as a FOX Sports analyst came three months after Brady announced to Front Office Sports that he was going into the 2024 season as the lead analyst. He also confirmed that he will be working with the no. 1 play-by-play announcer, Kevin Burkhardt.

However, he established that he wouldn't be forming a three-person booth with Buckhardt and Greg Olsen. This means that Brady has replaced Greg Olsen, relegating him to the no. 2 crew.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady's 10-year deal with FOX is worth $375 million, averaging out to $37.5 million per season. His highest annual salary as a player was $25 million, after signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP winner considers his new role as another adventure where he expects to have a lot of fun.

“I believe I can provide a pretty unique perspective that I think a lot of people will really like. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. It’s going to be a lot of fun... It’s always about challenging yourself to grow in different areas. And this is certainly one way that I’m doing it.”

Needless to say, many fans are looking forward to the kickoff of the NFL season, and seeing how Brady breaks down NFL games every Sunday.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.