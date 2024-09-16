Key Takeaways Brady's second week in the broadcast booth went smoother, with improved performance and less criticism.

Brady showed more personality and exuberance and seemed to win over viewers.

Brady will cover the Cowboys for a third consecutive game in Week 3.

Tom Brady had a couple of famous friends drop by for some pre-game visits, then hit the broadcast booth for his second week on the job after a disastrous first week ... and showed people he might have what it takes to make a (second) career on the media side of things.

Brady's performance in Week 2 alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the FOX Sports lead broadcast team went demonstrably better than his debut as the two covered the New Orleans Saints ' 44-19 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Before the game, Brady greeted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson at midfield and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gifted Brady with a ceremonial game ball.

The awkward pauses and incomplete thoughts from the first week seemed to be mostly gone. In their place, Brady showed some exuberance from the very start of the broadcast and seemed to win over viewers—and media types—drawn to the game, in large part to follow Brady's transition from a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the greatest football player of all time to the booth (via TMZ):

Tom Brady's second week in the broadcast booth seemed to go off much smoother than his first ... he just wrapped up calling the Cowboys vs. Saints game in Dallas — and there appeared to be far fewer critics of his work this go-around.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in 2023 to step into the broadcasting booth as a color commentator, but delayed the start until the 2024 season and is scheduled to be in the booth for Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

Brady will cover the Cowboys for a third consecutive game in Week 3, when the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson come to Texas.

Brady Let His Personality Shine Through on Several Calls

It was the 2nd consecutive week covering the Cowboys for Burkhardt, Brady

Tom Brady Week 2 Broadcasting Grade: B-

While Brady seemed stilted in Week 1, his personality seemed to shine through on several calls during the Cowboys-Saints game. Many of the media-watcher types following the game seemed to quickly acknowledge Brady's improvement from the very start of the broadcast, where he seemed relaxed in the two-man intro alongside Burkhardt.

Brady even got a reprieve on one of his more notable awkward moments from Week 1—an unrequited attempt at a fist bump with NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira—by getting a choreographed fist bump from rules analyst Dean Blandino.

Brady also seemed to be leaning into showing how he actually felt about the players—good or bad—which were some of the better parts of his Week 1 work. Most notably, he groaned when Dak Prescott missed what should have been an easy touchdown pass in the third quarter. Conversely, Brady was especially good at breaking down a long touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb .

Brady closed the broadcast with a 1-on-1 with Saints running back Alvin Kamara to give him the "LFG Player of the Game Award" after Kamara scored four touchdowns and produced 180 yards of total offense.