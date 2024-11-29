Tom Brady and Bryson DeChambeau played golf and had a conversation in their cart, in a video which aired on YouTube this week, which highlights the mindset that elite, championship-winning athletes share.

Brady, 47, played football for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and became arguably the greatest quarterback of all time with seven Super Bowl wins to his name in NFL. DeChambeau, 31, is still in the middle of his career but already has two US Open victories and is regarded as one of the most exciting players in golf.

DeChambeau enlisted the help of Brady for his "Break 50" series in which he plays a scramble off the front tees at various courses, and aims to shoot below a score of 50 when par is typically 71 or 72. This means, to succeed in the series, he and his partner would need to play better than a birdie a hole.

Brady And DeChambeau Conversation Highlights Elite Approach to Sport

The pair talked about success, failure, a winning mindset, anger, and friendship

Brady and DeChambeau's conversation highlights the depth of a winning mindset in sport. The way in which Brady spoke about Bill Belichick, his long-time coach at the Patriots, in a way that showed Belichick would have had a lasting impact on him, as a player, person, and champion.

"His overall approach was so … dead-on," said Brady. "He cared about football. There was a mantra we talked about, 'Do your job'. It spoke volumes to everybody because football is such a team sport, and organized chaos. Everybody has a job to do in every play. I can't ever catch a ball, run, or tackle anybody. But you know what I could do? Play quarterback the best that I could."

Brady continued: "He couldn't do any of it, but he could coach, and wanted to be the best coach he could be. If you were a linebacker, you just have to cover guys man to man, and tackle them. The point is, everybody showed up, and he had the most consistent message. Every day."

Brady said Belichick would acknowledge wins but highlight where they "sucked" during that win. When the Pats lost, Brady said Belichick would highlight the things they did well on the field.

"It's process over outcome, and so many people focus on the outcomes," he said. "Certainly in sports … and that's life."

"You're not going to get everything you want, and that's the way it should be. Did you try to do the right thing? Communicate the right way? Make improvements? Try to live your life with integrity and purpose? You just do the best you can do."

Brady said he has the same approach in his post-playing career with his family, as well as a broadcaster with Fox.

"Life is challenging, and you're faced with adversities. How you deal with adversities … that's what shows who you really are. When things are good, and everybody's on the bandwagon, it's great. When things are tough, that's where you really value the people in your life. If you surround yourself with people who enable you to be the best you can be through their positivity, love, commitment — that's life."

If you make a double-bogey in golf, or mess up a play in football, Brady asked: "What's next? Do you go in the tank, blame [someone]? How does that go in life? Just say: 'I gotta do better', that's all."

DeChambeau said athletes, like everybody else, get "mad, frustrated, and angry" but are able to channel the anger in an appropriate way "to focus, and get better."

Brady said: "I think anger is the best emotion because it spurs action. People who get sad, depressed, there's inaction for that. If you're angry, you're going to make a change and build self-confidence."

Watch the conversation right here: