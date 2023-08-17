Highlights Tom Brady's net worth of $300 million is not solely from his football career but also from his entrepreneurial ventures and sponsorships.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an astonishing net worth of $300 million.

Brady, however, did not amass all his fortune from playing football (and being great at it) alone. Although American football’s market is predominantly North American, Brady is a global star with a huge following in the US and abroad. He’s become a transcendental figure, thanks to the media’s extensive coverage of his life on and off the field – and of course, the sponsorships.

See, Brady is also quite the entrepreneur. Now that he’s got plenty of free time on his hands since he’s already walked away from the sport as a player, he’s been focusing more attention on his business ventures. But Brady is not just a business man. He is the business, man.

Among his most recent business moves was his decision to become a minority owner of Birmingham City, which is a Championship football club. Brady admits that he doesn’t know much about English football at the moment, but he’s shown a willingness to learn more, which was great to hear, considering the lofty position he now has in the organization.

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady said, per Tom Hamilton of ESPN. "And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well.”

Jumping off of that, let’s now take a quick peek at some of the other times the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller ventured into a business.

TB12

Together with his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, Brady founded the TB12 brand, which is focused on health and fitness. The company was established in 2016 with the goal of teaching people how to have a holistic approach to health through nutrition and exercise programs. As someone who played at an elite level for such a long time in a brutal league like the NFL, Brady easily conveyed to the market how effective the TB12 Method is.

Not everyone can have a 20-plus year career in the NFL and win a Super Bowl, let alone multiple Vince Lombardis like Brady, but the TB12 Method aims to translate that kind of athletic success into personal victories by helping people achieve health goals. The company has not released an official statement of its financial status, but it got PPP funding in 2020 worth $960,855.

199 Productions

Brady is used to being in the limelight, but with 199 Productions, a production company he launched in 2020, he hopes to provide an avenue for others to shine. Brady can still be a subject of the production house’s projects, though. Take for example the Man in the Arena: Tom Brady sports documentary which was produced through the partnership of ESPN Films, Religion of Sports, and 199 Productions.

When 199 Productions was introduced, it was said that the “company has quietly assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others,” per Mike Fleming of Deadline. The name “199 Productions” is inspired by Brady’s position in the 2000 NFL Draft in which he was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round as the 199th overall pick.

BRADY Brand

“THE WORLD’s FINEST PERFORMANCE WEAR,” said the home page of the BRADY Brand website. The seven-time Super Bowl winner founded his clothing brand in January 2022. At the time, Brady was still together with Gisele Bündchen, so it was not hard to imagine Brady getting inspired by her when he decided to foray into the fashion business. Brady co-founded the company together with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow.

“A lot of what the brand represents is this balance between natural and technical, said Chow in an interview with Cassell Ferere of Forbes last March. “The first thing Tom [Brady] [mentioned] was that [he] doesn’t like training in polyester and heavy synthetic fabrics. I like cotton and the feel of natural fibers - what we set out to build. The foundation is a duality between the natural and technical - at all times.”

Major League Pickleball

Pickleball has been gaining steady popularity over the last few years, and it certainly got a major boost when it was reported that Brady, together with four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters, took part in a consortium that purchased rights to an expansion team in the 2023 Major League Pickleball season.

It’s a wildly different sport than the one that made Brady famous, but this is also an investment that has the potential to become much more lucrative as the years go by.

FTX

Brady knows that not every pass thrown in the NFL ends in a touchdown or completion. A lot of times, it ends in a catastrophic interception. That’s perhaps the football equivalent of the lesson he learned with his investment in FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange company that crashed and burned after so much hype that it was going to be a game-changer in the crypto world. Brady and Bundchen were brand ambassadors of FTX. The two reportedly even had a combined estimated stake in the company worth $70 million, per Forbes. FTX’s collapse has made it impossible for Brady to collect a complete return of his investment.

“During typical bankruptcy proceedings, only bond holders are able to recoup some of their losses, while equity investors are usually wiped out,” Insider reported (h/t Emma Roth of The Verge).

Autograph

FTX isn’t the only cryptocurrency-related company that Brady has some involvement in. There’s Autograph, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform Brady co-founded in 2021 together with Richard Rosenblatt. Autograph is seemingly another one of the misses of Brady’s business adventures, but unlike FTX, there’s still hope for it to turn things around following a dismal revenue performance in 2022, as the company is said to be making a strategic change. Hopefully for Brady, that change will work wonders like a Bill Belichick halftime adjustment.