Highlights The New England Patriots have struggled at QB post-Brady, and now hope rookie Drake Maye changes that.

Brady sees potential in Maye, but the rookie's success depends on coaching and his supporting cast.

A new era for the Patriots is underway with a new staff and an offensive rebuild.

After getting to experience 20 seasons with Tom Brady on the roster, the New England Patriots are used to greatness from the quarterback position. However, the team has failed through the four seasons after he departed to replicate that success under center. After spending the third-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on North Carolina's Drake Maye though, many are hoping that will change.

When speaking with NBC's ProFootballTalk, Brady shared encouraging words about his thoughts about the rookie quarterback and his future in Foxboro:

I’ve heard great things about him. But his opportunity is going to be really what he makes of it, and how he wants to develop it, and how he wants to attack his profession, like we all do. It’s not where you’re at when you’re 22, it’s who you’re around when you’re 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?

The Patriots will, of course, hope their rookie passer makes the most of it, as the team has been struggling to find consistency under center since Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 offseason, including a now traded-off first-round choice in Mac Jones -- who was the team's primary starter the past three seasons.

With a new third-overall pick investment now made in Maye, and a new staff in place, can the team find their next star quarterback in the former North Carolina Tar Heel?

Maye Checks the Boxes, But It's on New England To Unlock It

The rookie isn't entirely in control of his fate

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It's difficult to ever question the words of one of the greatest NFL players of all time. However, the success of Maye, and every other rookie quarterback, will come down to more factors than just themselves. Countless examples in today's NFL, make it evident just how important it is for young passers to be helped out with quality coaching, and a strong supporting cast.

Drake Maye Career stats Year Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 89 1 0 70 2022 4,321 38 7 66.2 2023 3,608 24 9 63.3

The Patriots are entering an entirely new era of football. Bill Belichick is gone as head coach, the team is in search of finding offensive building blocks to move forward with their rebuild, and their offense will be guided by a coordinator with no playcalling experience. All three could have major implications on Maye's development and success in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: PFF gave Drake Maye a passing grade of 89.8, the eighth highest of all qualified FBS passers in 2023. Broncos' rookie Bo Nix was first with a 92.7 grade.

While Brady is right that the 21-year-old will need to be fully invested in to making the most of his situation, there are plenty of other factors that are still lingering with uncertainty ahead of the 2024 season. However, it does make the Patriots one of the more exciting ball clubs to keep an eye on in the years ahead.

Source: ProFootball Talk

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.